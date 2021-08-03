Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Why strokes harm women, men in different ways

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AUPRH_0bFmaac700

In a new study from Massachusetts General Hospital, researchers found why stroke affects men and women differently.

They showed Women have more strokes, and are more likely to have symptoms such as fatigue and mental confusion rather than classic indications such as paralysis. Women also tend to have more severe strokes.

The researchers found the location of the stroke’s damage in the brain may provide some clues.

To learn more about sex-specific differences in stroke, they examined more than 1,000 brain imaging scans of ischemic stroke patients. An ischemic stroke is caused by blocked blood flow in the brain.

They found that stroke severity in women is linked to lesions (areas of tissue damage) in the left hemisphere of the brain, in the vicinity of blood vessels at or near the back of the brain.

The lesions in the left posterior [back] part of the brain lead to higher stroke severity in women than in men

Identifying gender-specific areas of brain damage that are linked with certain disabilities after ischemic stroke could lead to more “sex-aware” treatments.

For example, women with stroke damage that affects vulnerable areas might benefit more than men from surgery to remove a blood clot.

The team says sex-informed acute stroke care has the potential to reduce the burden of disease on patients.

If you care about strokes, please read studies about what a mini stroke is, and why you need to act FAST and findings of these two food linked to higher risk of diabetes, stroke and heart disease.

For more information about stroke and your health, please see recent studies about a 47-year-old came home from a work trip and had two strokes and results showing that this common drug is effective for preventing recurrent heart problems and strokes.

The study is published in Nature Communications. One author of the study is Dr. Natalia Rost.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

80K+
Followers
5K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ischemic Stroke#The Stroke#Nature Communications
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Related
Posted by
EatThis

This Eye Condition Could Predict Stroke, Dementia, Say Doctors

William Shakespeare once declared that eyes are the window to your soul. However, according to science, they may actually be a window to the health of your brain. A recent study claims that a specific ocular condition may predict future brain health complications—including stroke and dementia. Read on to learn what eye condition has been linked to future brain complications—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Which drug can harm your liver most?

In a new study published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, researchers found how common hospitalized patients develop liver injury from taking different medications. The study is from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Hospital. One author is DaiHong Guo. In the study, the team analyzed the records of...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

Warning Signs You're in Danger of a Stroke, Says CDC

You're at risk for stroke if you have high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, smoke—or don't exercise, are obese, are of an older age, among other factors. Knowing the warning signs can make all the difference. "During a stroke, every minute counts! Fast treatment can lessen the brain damage that stroke can cause," says the CDC. "By knowing the signs and symptoms of stroke, you can take quick action and perhaps save a life—maybe even your own." Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & Treatmentswomenworking.com

Early Signs of Dementia Women May Not Know About

We typically do not fret about dementia until our later years, but it is a disease everyone should be concerned about at any age in order to get a proper diagnosis and treatment. An estimated 6 million Americans deal with dementia, with women being the majority of diagnoses. According to...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Woman's World

Your Back Pain May Be a Sign of This Larger Health Problem

Over 65 million Americans have suffered a recent back pain episode, and it’s one of the most common health issues for adults. But while it can often be related to any number of factors — physical exertion, age, and genetics, to name a few — you shouldn’t always blow it off as just a minor inconvenience. In fact, in some cases, back pain could be a sign of something more serious, like a kidney problem.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

10 Signs of Heart Trouble Usually Ignored by Women

Oftentimes, the symptoms of a heart attack—especially for a woman—are much more subtle than what you see on TV. "Although men and women can experience chest pressure that feels like an elephant sitting across the chest, women can experience a heart attack without chest pressure," Nieca Goldberg, M.D., medical director for the Joan H. Tisch Center for Women's Health at NYU's Langone Medical Center and an American Heart Association volunteer, tells the American Heart Association. Read on to learn about the 10 most common signs often ignored by women suffering a heart attack—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Stand, Get Your Lungs Checked, Experts Say

Each and every cell in the body needs oxygen to live, making healthy lungs indispensable for our survival. That's why respiratory and lung conditions are a leading cause of death and disability, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). One recent report from that organization laid bare the devastating effects of respiratory illness: Annually, 3 million people die from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), more than 1.6 million die from lung cancer, 1.4 die from tuberculosis, and pneumonia remains a leading cause of death among children under five years old.
HealthPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Once a Day Can Triple Your Stroke Risk, Study Finds

More than three quarters of first-time stroke patients have high blood pressure, the American Heart Association (AHA) reports. Their data shows that 77 percent of first-time stroke suffers' have blood pressure higher than 140/90 mmHg, whereas normal is considered less than 120/80 mmHg, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That's why doctors say the best way to avoid a stroke is to lower your blood pressure, and the best way lower your blood pressure is to change what you eat and drink. But even if you're cutting back on salt and alcohol, there are other common foods and drinks that could be putting you at risk of this deadly health condition. One study found that another popular beverage can triple your stroke risk if you drink it just once a day, even though it's often marketed as a healthier option. Read on to find out which drink you may want to cut back on.
Diseases & TreatmentsNew Britain Herald

HEALTHY LIVING: How carotid artery disease can lead to stroke

Nestled on both sides of your neck are two carotid arteries, which deliver oxygen-rich blood to the front of the brain. This area of the brain handles our thinking, speaking, motor and personality functions. Blockage in these arteries – known as carotid artery disease – could be putting you at risk for a stroke.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Common drugs can lead to irregular heartbeat

In a recent study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers found that dozens of commonly used drugs, including antibiotics, antinausea and anticancer medications, have a side effect of lengthening the electrical event that triggers contraction, creating an irregular heartbeat, or cardiac arrhythmia called acquired Long QT syndrome.

Comments / 0

Community Policy