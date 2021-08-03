Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Belichick evaluates what he's seen from Newton, Jones in camp

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots' quarterback situation has been the top storyline in training camp with Cam Newton and Mac Jones battling for the starting job. Bill Belichick recently reaffirmed Newton is the team's starting QB, but he did add that naming a Week 1 starter would be a "hard decision." The Patriots head coach spoke more about what he's seen from his quarterbacks in an interview Monday with Pat Kirwan and Jim Miller on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Patriots#American Football#Nfl Radio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cam Newton Has Brutally Honest Admission On Mac Jones Competition

Whatever you may feel about New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, there’s no denying that the man is a fierce competitor. So as he battles rookie Mac Jones for the starting job, he’s sharing his feelings on what the competition means to him. Speaking to the media on Friday, Newton...
NFLNECN

Patriots QB Report: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Run Into Issues on Day 4 of Camp

Perry: Newton, Jones run into issues on Day 4 of camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Thankfully for Bill Belichick, his top two Patriots quarterbacks don't have to be ready to play a regular-season game next week. The performances submitted Saturday by both Cam Newton and Mac Jones would suggest that neither... is... quite... ready to go.
NFLtdalabamamag.com

New England Patriots make decision on Mac Jones, quarterback battle

One of the biggest competitions of NFL training camp was the starting quarterback job for the New England Patriots. Cam Newton and Mac Jones battled last week, and both had strong moments. Jones has made big strides and has earned the respect of everyone in the organization. However, Bill Belichick chose not to name the 15th overall pick of this year’s NFL Draft as the starter. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, the Patriots are going with Newton as its starter in his second year with the team.
NFLNBC Sports

Kellerman explains why Pats are dark horse Super Bowl contender

The New England Patriots are a team primed for a bounce back. After a disappointing 2020 season that saw the Patriots miss the playoffs for the first time since 2008 and finish with a losing record for the first time since 2000, the team loaded up in the offseason with a free agent spending spree.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Patriots Reveal New Title For Matt Patricia’s Role

Just two months after he was fired midway through the Detroit Lions’ 2020 season, Matt Patricia returned to the New England Patriots — but not to his former defensive coordinator role. In fact, it wasn’t until earlier today that we finally got an official name for Patricia’s new job. On...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: 3 things Mac Jones must do to steal job from Cam Newton

For the second consecutive offseason, the New England Patriots are set on having an open quarterback competition at training camp. While last year’s battle between Cam Newton and 2019 fourth-rounder Jarrett Stidham didn’t have much juice — it was always expected Newton would win — this year has a much different feel after the Patriots used the No. 15 overall pick on Mac Jones.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Mac Jones or Cam Newton? Bill Belichick announces Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton has once again been named the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback. New England coach Bill Belichick referred to Newton as his starter when speaking to the press on Saturday. Belichick was first asked about evaluating the quarterback position. “We’ll take a look at the whole situation,” Belichick said....
NFLPosted by
Audacy

NFL GM on Cam Newton: I just think he's broken

Opinions vary on how the New England Patriots' quarterback situation will unfold in 2021 after the team spent a first-round pick on Mac Jones and brought back Cam Newton on a one-year deal that, though a big upgrade from the veteran's minimum to which he was signed in 2020, wasn't one that guaranteed him a whole lot of cash or security as the starter. Some think it's Newton's job for a while. Others think Jones could start early on. There's pretty much an opinion at every slot on the spectrum from Newton to Jones, and it will be quite the fun process to observe as it becomes evident who will take the reins.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots Talk: Why are Pats giving so much work to Jones?

The 2021 preseason opener for the New England Patriots is just one week away. With that in mind, Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry wondered why the team's first-round draft choice, quarterback Mac Jones, has taken on such a heavy workload at practice over the last two days -- a bigger burden than Cam Newton, whom head coach Bill Belichick has said multiple times this preseason is the starting quarterback.
NFLNBC Sports

Patriots legend impressed with what he saw from Mac Jones in SEC

Former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk had a front row seat to one of Mac Jones' many impressive performances in 2020. Faulk, now running backs coach at his alma mater, LSU, was on the sideline when Jones torched the Tigers in a 55-17 Alabama win on Dec. 5 in Baton Rouge.
NFLclnsmedia.com

Lazar’s Notebook: How Did Cam Newton, Mac Jones Look on First Day of Camp?

Foxboro, MA — The Patriots opened training camp with a two-hour practice session on the fields behind Gillette Stadium on Wednesday morning. As an extension of June’s minicamp, Bill Belichick’s team practiced without pads once again. The pads will go on next week, per Belichick. For now, the contact is minimal.
NFLESPN

New England Patriots training camp questions: Cam Newton or Mac Jones?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots open 2021 NFL training camp Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. Here's a closer look at a few storylines:. Does Mac Jones show enough to make it a real competition with Cam Newton for the starting quarterback job?. Coach Bill Belichick highlighted arguably the biggest...
NFLBoston Globe

Please, Cam Newton, if you’re not vaccinated, you really should be

FOXBOROUGH — Cam Newton has been a pleasure to cover in his year-plus in New England, and he has the potential to be a fun story in 2021, if he can resurrect his career and bring the Patriots back to prominence. So I can’t help but offer some unsolicited advice...
NFLPosted by
MassLive.com

Patriots QB Cam Newton says he’s unfazed by Mac Jones’ increased workload

FOXBOROUGH — After splitting reps with Cam Newton early in camp, Mac Jones’ workload has increased dramatically over the past two practices. Newton is still the first man up, but Jones has taken almost twice as many competitive reps in team periods (40 to 22, per the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels). In each of the practices, Jones has taken over a dozen reps in a row while Newton watches from the sidelines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy