Rep. Lee calls for extension of federal eviction moratorium
Congresswoman Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, has called upon the White House and the Centers for Disease Control to extend the eviction moratorium. “The pandemic is not over,” Lee said, in a news release issued Sunday night by her office. “With the dangerous Delta variant spreading widely, low-income communities — especially Black and Brown communities — are still at risk of losing their homes and ending up on the street. In line with the executive power granted during a public health crisis, the White House and CDC should immediately extend the eviction moratorium.”localnewsmatters.org
