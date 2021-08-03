Cancel
Oakland, CA

Rep. Lee calls for extension of federal eviction moratorium

By Bay City News
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Congresswoman Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, has called upon the White House and the Centers for Disease Control to extend the eviction moratorium. “The pandemic is not over,” Lee said, in a news release issued Sunday night by her office. “With the dangerous Delta variant spreading widely, low-income communities — especially Black and Brown communities — are still at risk of losing their homes and ending up on the street. In line with the executive power granted during a public health crisis, the White House and CDC should immediately extend the eviction moratorium.”

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/
