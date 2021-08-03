Cancel
US recommends avoiding travel to Greece, Ireland, Iran

albuquerqueexpress.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday issued an advisory placing Greece, Ireland, Iran, Kazakhstan and the US Virgin Islands placing them in the category of highest risk for COVID-19 and advising Americans not to travel there. The updated advisory also...

