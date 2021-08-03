New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Michelle Forbes scores key role!

Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? If you’re looking for more information on that question and what’s to come, we’re here to help!. Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? It has to do with exactly what you would expect given recent headlines: The Olympics. The network is trying to shield some of their shows from that competition by taking them off the air the next couple of weeks — because In the Dark already has a season 4 renewal, there would be something to lose by putting it on the air tonight and losing viewers. The CW is fine being patient, and hopefully, everyone out there enjoying the show feels the same.