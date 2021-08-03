New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Michelle Forbes scores key role!
Production is already underway on New Amsterdam season 4 and through that, we’re happy to share a little more in the way of casting news. So what do we have right now? Think in terms of the following. According to a new report from TVLine, Michelle Forbes of The Killing, Big Sky, and so many other things is going to have a prominent recurring role this season as Dr. Veronica Fuentes. What do we know about her? She’s described a “calm” and “fearless” fixer, someone who is going to be brought in to help potentially save the hospital.cartermatt.com
