Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

New Amsterdam season 4 spoilers: Michelle Forbes scores key role!

cartermatt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProduction is already underway on New Amsterdam season 4 and through that, we’re happy to share a little more in the way of casting news. So what do we have right now? Think in terms of the following. According to a new report from TVLine, Michelle Forbes of The Killing, Big Sky, and so many other things is going to have a prominent recurring role this season as Dr. Veronica Fuentes. What do we know about her? She’s described a “calm” and “fearless” fixer, someone who is going to be brought in to help potentially save the hospital.

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Forbes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Amsterdam#The Killing Big Sky#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

'Manifest' Season 4: The Latest Update on Possible Revival

Even though Manifest was canceled earlier this year, it could be getting another life on television. In late July, Deadline reported that Netflix was interested in picking up Manifest for Season 4. Interestingly enough, both Netflix and NBC, the latter of which was the original network on which the series aired, are eyeing another season of Manifest.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette spoilers: First look at Michelle Young’s guys!

Sure, we know that there is a new episode of The Bachelorette tonight starring Katie Thurston, but why not take a moment to look ahead?. Today, ABC revealed for the first time some of the men who may be taking part in Michelle Young’s upcoming season set to premiere this fall. Note that we say “may” here because a couple of them could end up being cut or switched out. More than likely, one of the guys in the Facebook post below will be getting her final rose at the end of the season.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Fire season 10: SPOILER spotted on set in new images

With the fall season fast approaching, NBC is hard at work preparing Chicago Fire season 10 with the cast and crew having recently returned to begin work on the new season. As recently revealed by several members of the cast, filming is currently underway in Chicago with all of our favorite actors making their way back to the Windy City — well most of them, that is — to suit back up as Chicago’s heroic firefighters and paramedics.
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose spoilers: First look at Katie Thurston

Will be airing immediately following the finale on Monday night. Not only that, but it seems as though this special has already filmed!. Before the start of the global health crisis these events typically were live to avoid spoilers; however, clearly the producers are trying to be as careful as possible these days. This is the second straight season to have a proper special after Clare Crawley / Tayshia Adams’ season failed to have one, and it’s clear already that there will be a LOT to address here.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4: A sneaky behind-the-scenes tease?

We’re all very-much in a waiting game at present for New Amsterdam season 4 to premiere, and we’re happy to take any little tease that we can. Sometimes, though, it takes a little bit of time to decipher what a specific tease is. Take, for example, one posted earlier this week from showrunner David Schulner. In response to people wanting some behind-the-scenes Max/Helen content, he posted a photo of himself on set at four in the morning. At first, this is just a cheeky response to fans wanting a ton of spoilers … but then you take note of the setting.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Could a trailer hint at Mark Harmon rumors?

Here is where things get a bit tricky for the folks at CBS — despite all of the headlines surrounding Mark’s future, they have never confirmed anything. How do they go about promoting the season with this in mind?. Have you watched our video review yet for the NCIS season...
TV Showscartermatt.com

The Bachelorette finale spoilers: Will Katie leave without Blake proposal?

Could Katie Thurston leave The Bachelorette finale without a proposal from either Blake or Justin? Is that something to prepare for?. If you’re busy watching a lot of the previews for Monday’s episode, it’s clear that this is a narrative the show wants to spin at the moment. We haven’t seen any evidence that a proposal will happen; not only that, we’ve been shown a number of times questions as to whether or not either of these guys is ready to get down on one knee.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Amsterdam: the real relationship between Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman

From fiction to reality? Ryan Eggold and Freema Agyeman maintain a fiery love affair before the cameras from the hit NBC series New Amsterdam, but the chemistry may have crossed the screen. This is how they base it the rumors that started in recent weeks as a result of his public appearances. Know their true relationship!
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Chesapeake Shores season 5 premiere spoilers: Abby’s ‘new beginning’

It’s true that you’ll be waiting until August 15 to see Chesapeake Shores season 5, and it still goes without saying that this is a long wait! It’s also tough knowing what is coming. Jesse Metcalfe is leaving the show at some point this season, and we collectively have to prepare ourselves for that departure. Meanwhile, Abby on the show finds herself facing an uncertain future — what are things with her and Trace going to look like? We can’t imagine the two having some sort of long-distance relationship where we never see him on-screen. We’re moving in a new direction, even if it’s not entirely clear what that direction is.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Walker Season 1 finale spoilers: Will Walker cross the line?

When Walker gets some distressing news, he takes Stan hostage in the Walker Season 1 finale. Take a look at the promo to see what to expect. The ending of the penultimate episode brought up the topic of Emily’s murder once again. We knew it was happening but did we really think it would end up being connected to Liam’s run for District Attorney?
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 6 spoilers

Is In the Dark new tonight on The CW? If you’re looking for more information on that question and what’s to come, we’re here to help!. Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting the bad news out of the way — unfortunately, there is no new installment on the air tonight. What’s the reasoning for that? It has to do with exactly what you would expect given recent headlines: The Olympics. The network is trying to shield some of their shows from that competition by taking them off the air the next couple of weeks — because In the Dark already has a season 4 renewal, there would be something to lose by putting it on the air tonight and losing viewers. The CW is fine being patient, and hopefully, everyone out there enjoying the show feels the same.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

When Calls the Heart season 9 spoilers: Another new BTS tease! (photo)

As so many of you know at this point, filming for When Calls the Heart season 9 is officially underway — and we’re definitely happy to share as many teases as possible. Today, that includes a look at the first Florence and Ned scene of the season! Actress Loretta Walsh confirmed her return by quote-tweeting a post from Peter DeLuise on Twitter, showing the two characters back in Hope Valley. We don’t think that it’s any surprise to people out there that the two characters are back, though we hope there are fewer frightening moments for Ned this time than what we saw in season 8.
TV & Videosimdb.com

TV Stars Back at Work: On-Set Photos From #OneChicago, NCIS, Batwoman, New Amsterdam, Resident and More

With some broadcast shows still airing new episodes well into the summer (we’re looking at you, The CW), it’s hard to believe that many series are already back on set, filming fresh installments for next season. But the social media posts don’t lie: Many of our favorite returning dramas and comedies are, indeed, currently making sure that we’ll have much to watch this fall.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Resident Spoilers: Season 5 Fall Premiere Date!

The Resident successfully competed for four seasons in an increasingly crowded world of medical dramas. But some fans feared that pandemic fatigue could prove the death of The Resident. Happily, spoilers reveal just how wrong those doomsayers were!. Fox recently renewed The Resident for season 5. And in addition to...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Baptiste season 2 episode 3 spoilers: A shocking reveal ahead!

Amidst everything that is going on with the Olympics next week, we still hope you have a chance to check out Baptiste season 2 episode 3. After all, new episodes are coming on the air! There are still a number of big mysteries and surprises ahead, and within this upcoming installment, one of the most shocking moments of the season is going to be here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy