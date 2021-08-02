UPDATE: Lanes Reopen After Jumper From Overpass Shuts Down I-580 in Oakland

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man who jumped from an overpass shut down all lanes of I-580 in both directions near High Street in Oakland Monday evening for over an hour, according to authorities.

At around 5:08 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to the police department activity blocking all eastbound and westbound lanes of I-580 west of State Highway 13 in Oakland.

Oakland police later confirmed that a male subject who was threatening to jump from an overpass had shut down the freeway. The subject ended up jumping and was injured, authorities said.

The subject was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At around 6:19 p.m., CHP reported that the right lane remained blocked, but all other lanes were open.

The right lane finally opened at around 6:45 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.