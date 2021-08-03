Cancel
Park County, WY

Flash Flood Warning issued for Park by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Park FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PARK COUNTY At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rain across portions of Sylvan Pass. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time could cause debris flows of mainly mud and rock especially over Sylvan Pass. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include East Entrance, Pahaska, Sylvan Pass and Sylvan Lake. Motorists need to slow down, and be prepared for debris on the road as they go over Sylvan Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

Oconee County, SCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Oconee Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Oconee Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Rabun and north central Oconee Counties through 130 PM EDT At 104 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles north of Walhalla, or 6 miles southeast of Highlands, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Walhalla, Salem, Devils Fork State Park, Oconee State Park, Lake Jocassee, Mountain Rest, Bad Creek and Pine Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dixie County, FLweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Coastal Dixie; Coastal Taylor; Inland Dixie; Inland Taylor; Lafayette FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Big Bend Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette. * Through this afternoon * Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop and move across the Southeast FL Big Bend this morning into the afternoon. While the overall rainfall amounts today will be notably lower than previous days, the ground is completely saturated and any additional rainfall will lead to a higher risk of flash flooding. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible through this afternoon but isolated areas could see another 3 to 4 inches.
Hawkins County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hawkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 12:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Hawkins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hawkins County through 215 PM EDT At 141 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rogersville, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rogersville, McCloud and St. Clair. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Northampton County, NCweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina South central Southampton County in southeastern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 127 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Seaboard, or 9 miles southeast of Dahlia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Boykins around 200 PM EDT. Newsoms around 215 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Severn, Margarettsville, Branchville, Shiloh, Little Texas, Galatia, Capron and Worrell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:43:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 745 PM MST. * At 642 PM MST, a dust channel was 14 miles northwest of Chui-Chu, or 16 miles west of Casa Grande, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 148 and 169. AZ Route 347 between mile markers 161 and 165. Locations impacted include Stanfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
Buncombe County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Yancey by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Buncombe; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Yancey A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central McDowell, east central Madison, northeastern Buncombe and southern Yancey Counties through 245 PM EDT At 154 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Burnsville, or 4 miles east of Mars Hill, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Black Mountain, Mars Hill, B.R. Parkway-East Asheville To Craggy Gardens, Mount Mitchell State Park, B.R. Parkway-Craggy To Little Switzerland, Swannanoa, Montreat, Busick, Barnardsville and Celo. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Dawson County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dawson, Hall, Lumpkin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 09:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dawson; Hall; Lumpkin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN LUMPKIN, SOUTHEASTERN DAWSON AND NORTHWESTERN HALL COUNTIES THROUGH 130 PM EDT At 1258 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Dahlonega...moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind...pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Dahlonega, Garland, Murrayville and Auraria. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25IN MAX WIND GUST...50MPH
Charles City County, VAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Charles City, Prince George by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Charles City; Prince George The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Charles City County in east central Virginia Northern Prince George County in south central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 204 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Charles City, Roxbury, Disputanta, Garysville, Jordans Point, Burrowsville, Adkins Store, Ruthville, Barnetts, New Hope, Wayside, Taylors Corner, Roaches Corner, Brandon, Sandybottom and Prince George Golf. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Brule County, SDweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brule by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 22:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Brule A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM CDT FOR WESTERN BRULE COUNTY At 1125 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chamberlain, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of western Brule County, including the following locations... Pukwana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 19:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL PIMA AND SOUTHWESTERN PINAL COUNTIES At 739 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that thunderstorms had produced very heavy rainfall, with a large area of Doppler precipitation estimates between 3 and 4 inches occurring within the warning area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Santa Rosa, Covered Wells, Anegam, North Komelik, Palo Verde Stand, Ventana, Ak Chin, San Luis and Santa Rosa School. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Burke County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Burke Mountains; Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; McDowell Mountains A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern McDowell and southwestern Burke Counties through 245 PM EDT At 205 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles north of Marion, or 6 miles northwest of Lake James, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Morganton, Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Table Rock, Lake James, B.R. Parkway-Little Switzerland To Linville, Nebo, Ashford and Woodlawn. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Limestone County, ALweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Limestone, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Limestone; Morgan A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Marshall, southwestern Madison, southeastern Limestone and east central Morgan Counties through 1245 PM CDT At 1155 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Triana, or 7 miles south of Madison, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Redstone Arsenal, Triana, Huntsville International Airport, Laceys Spring and Valhermoso Springs. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Morgan County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 11:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Morgan; Scott A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Morgan and south central Scott Counties through 145 PM EDT At 108 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wartburg, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wartburg, Sunbright, Frozen Head State Park and Petros. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Warren County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Warren, Northern Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. If on or near the northern portion of Lake George, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Northern Warren; Northern Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Warren and northeastern Washington Counties through 230 PM EDT At 145 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Hague, or 14 miles northwest of Whitehall, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hague, Rogers Rock Campground, Huletts Landing, Putnam, Wright, Dresden Center, Chipman Point, Putnam Station, Silver Bay, Snody Dock, Clemons, Sabbath Day Point, Indian Kettles, Graphite, Glenburnie, Chipmans Point and Ottenburgs Ramp. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Apache County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Apache by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Apache FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR APACHE COUNTY The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Letcher County, KYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Letcher, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Letcher; Pike FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHEASTERN LETCHER AND SOUTHWESTERN PIKE COUNTIES At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jenkins, Fleming-Neon, Beefhide, McRoberts, Dunham, Burdine, Gaskill, Myra, Speight, Adamson, Dorton, Lowndes, Potters Fork, Hemphill, Shelby Gap, Haymond, Ehkhorn Mine, Cromona, Payne Gap and Fishpond Lake.
Cochise County, AZweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:31:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochise The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Cochise County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 PM MST. * At 330 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dragoon, or 14 miles east of Benson, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include St. David and Dragoon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Auglaize County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Auglaize, Hardin, Logan by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Hardin; Logan A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHWESTERN LOGAN, NORTHEASTERN AUGLAIZE AND SOUTHWESTERN HARDIN COUNTIES THROUGH 245 PM EDT At 211 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was reported over Cridersville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Wapakoneta, Fort Shawnee, Cridersville, Russells Point, Lakeview, Waynesfield, Belle Center, Chippewa Park, Roundhead, Huntsville, Uniopolis, Fryburg, Jumbo, St. Johns, Walton, New Hampshire, State Route 195 at State Route 235 and Lewistown. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 108 and 118. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Grainger County, TNweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grainger, Knox, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-07 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Grainger; Knox; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Knox, southeastern Union and southwestern Grainger Counties through 245 PM EDT At 214 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Maynardville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Maynardville, Plainview, Blaine, Luttrell, House Mountain State Park, Joppa and Paulette. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Fremont County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wind River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM MDT for central Wyoming. Target Area: Wind River Basin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Fremont County through 445 PM MDT At 416 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hidden Valley, or 8 miles northeast of Riverton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Boysen State Park around 420 PM MDT. Hidden Valley around 425 PM MDT. Shoshoni around 430 PM MDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

