Flash Flood Warning issued for Park by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-02 18:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Park FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL PARK COUNTY At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing moderate to heavy rain across portions of Sylvan Pass. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time could cause debris flows of mainly mud and rock especially over Sylvan Pass. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include East Entrance, Pahaska, Sylvan Pass and Sylvan Lake. Motorists need to slow down, and be prepared for debris on the road as they go over Sylvan Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
