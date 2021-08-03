Cancel
San Juan County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for La Sal and Abajo Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-02 14:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: La Sal and Abajo Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SAN MIGUEL AND EAST CENTRAL SAN JUAN COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 14 miles south of La Sal, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Summit Point. This includes U.S. Highway 191 in Utah between mile markers 87 and 88.

alerts.weather.gov

