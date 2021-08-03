Flood Advisory issued for Los Alamos, Sandoval by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-02 18:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Los Alamos; Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Los Alamos County in north central New Mexico East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 945 PM MDT. * At 639 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Los Alamos and East Central Sandoval Counties Localized additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.