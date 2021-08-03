Cancel
Brown County, WI

Air Quality Alert issued for Brown, Door, Florence, Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-03 12:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-04 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Brown; Door; Florence; Forest; Kewaunee; Langlade; Lincoln; Marathon; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Outagamie; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Vilas; Waupaca; Wood AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR VILAS, ONEIDA, FOREST, MARINETTE, LINCOLN, LANGLADE, MENOMINEE, OCONTO, DOOR, MARATHON, SHAWANO, WOOD, PORTAGE, WAUPACA, OUTAGAMIE, BROWN, AND KEWAUNEE COUNTIES The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect until 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday, August 4. This advisory affects people in Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Marinette, Lincoln, Langlade, Menominee, Oconto, Door, Marathon, Shawano, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Outagamie, Brown and Kewaunee counties. Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread east-southeast today into Wednesday afternoon. Elevated fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children, elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

