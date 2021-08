North Hills announced this week that as PrimoHoagies expands across the East Coast, they will open their first North Carolina location at the Park District in North Hills, with an anticipated grand opening later this year. PrimoHoagies was born and “bread” in South Philadelphia – its first location opened there in 1992 offering freshly baked bread and locally sourced gourmet meats and cheese to create fresh-to-order, specialty sandwiches. Franchise owners Allison Engle and Amanda Wolsky are native Philadelphians with a passion for the gourmet sandwiches. Start getting familiar with them here.