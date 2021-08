Video: Our Spotlight Politics team of Amanda Vinicky and Paris Schutz discusses the new mask mandate and more in this week’s roundtable. (Produced by Alex Silets) With classes set to resume across Illinois in the coming weeks, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Wednesday announced a mask mandate for all pre-K through 12th grade students and staff at public and private schools, along with day cares, as the delta variant of COVID-19 continues to surge across the state and the country.