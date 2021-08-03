Cancel
Labor Issues

NLRB recommends a re-vote in Amazon warehouse union election

By CNN.com Wire Service
Mercury News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA National Labor Relations Board official is recommending that the results of the milestone union election at an Amazon warehouse in Alabama held earlier this year be scrapped and that a new election be held due to illegal misconduct on the part of the e-commerce giant. The recommendation from an...

Alabama State
Joe Biden
#Nlrb#Amazon Warehouse#Election#Labor Relations#Nlrb
Labor Issues
Economy
Politics
Amazon
