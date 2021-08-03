Cancel
Desoto County, FL

DeSoto Memorial Hospital temporarily suspends visitation

By Olivia Hyde
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. – DeSoto Memorial Hospital will temporarily suspend visitation for all departments starting Monday, August 2, the hospital announced.

Health officials said the decision was made as COVID-19 continues to threaten the community.

The hospital will still allow one support person for patients in the emergency room that will be required to wear a mask. The support person will not be allowed to leave and re-enter unless approved by staff, according to a release from DMH.

Staff and patients will be required to wear masks and be screened for temperature when entering the hospital.

DeSoto Memorial Hospital officials said the temporary suspension is in an effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Fort Myers, FL
