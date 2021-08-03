Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Cavs re-sign Jarrett Allen to five-year, $100 million contract

By Luke Adams
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ah4GQ_0bFmVE8W00
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers and restricted free agent center Jarrett Allen are in agreement on a five-year, $100M contract, his agents tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A report earlier today had stated that Cleveland was preparing a $100M offer for Allen. All five years on the new deal will be guaranteed, tweets Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Cleveland traded a first-round pick for Allen in the four-team James Harden blockbuster this past season with the intent of retaining him for years to come. Even after drafting USC big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick last Thursday, the Cavs prioritized a new deal for Allen, since the team believes he and Mobley are capable of playing alongside one another.

The Raptors were considered the Cavaliers’ top threat for Allen, but Cleveland wasted no time in negotiating directly with the 23-year-old rather than letting him go out and get an offer sheet.

Allen averaged 13.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 1.4 BPG across 51 contests after the Cavs acquired him. He had been the No. 4 free agent on our top-50 list.

Comments / 1

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Evan Mobley
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Jarrett Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavs#Cavaliers#Raptors#Espn#Usc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Clippers reportedly 'hopeful' about re-signing Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson is getting a lot of interest on the free-agent market after his strong playoff run, but the Clippers remain "hopeful" about re-signing him, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN. At 31, Jackson is looking to maximize his earnings, and the Clippers can’t offer more than their $5.9M taxpayer...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Gets His Teammates Paid Very Well: Alex Caruso Becomes His Latest Teammate To Secure The Big Bag

No one can understate what playing with an all-time great can do for a player's career in the NBA. During 2020's 'The Last Dance' documentary, we saw players like Steve Kerr and Bill Cartwright explain how playing with Michael Jordan in the Chicago Bulls helped boost their career stock greatly, and secure their legacy in the upper echelon of basketball history. Whereas, the young Lakers core from 2014 to 2016 got the chance to learn and grow under the learning tree of Kobe Bryant, and many of them have gone on to find great success in the league. Players like Julius Randle, D'Angelo Russell, and Jordan Clarkson became very successful in the league thanks to their stint playing with Kobe.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Kevin Love Could Be The Next Player To Join The Lakers

Kevin Love could be living his last days as a Cleveland Cavalier. The talented big man can still be a valuable piece for a contender team. The Cavs are entering a rebuilding process, and Love doesn't fit their plans. Given his hefty contract, it's likely that the Cavs buy out...
NBANews-Herald.com

NBA rumor mill has Cavaliers acquiring Paul George from Clippers | Jeff Schudel's Cleveland Beat

NBA rumors are flying around like basketballs in pregame warmups with the July 29 draft approaching quickly, and some of the wildest involve the Cavaliers. Check out this one from NBAanalysis.net: The story written by Greg Patuto has the Cavaliers acquiring 31-year-old Paul George from the Clippers. And just what does Patuto have the Cavs giving up for George? A lot — guard Collin Sexton, forward Larry Nance, Jr., forward Taurean Prince, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft later plus the Cavaliers' first-round picks in 2023 and 2025.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Hornets sign-and-trade features Jarrett Allen

What the Cleveland Cavaliers do this offseason could have drastic implications on not only their future, but the rest of the NBA for the foreseeable future as well. It sounds crazy to believe, but the Cavaliers actually hold a lot of weight over numerous teams this offseason. Having the 3rd...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NBA Rumors: 76ers Ben Simmons trade request to Cavs revealed

The Cavaliers and Sixers had a conversation about a potential Ben Simmons trade, and the request from Daryl Morey is insane. As the NBA Draft approaches, and right behind it NBA Free Agency, the rumor mill is spinning at a ferocious rate. One of the biggest names being tossed into...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-Warriors trade is focused on Collin Sexton to Golden State

Ever since LeBron James left the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2018 NBA offseason, they have been trying to find ways to move on and build a sustainable core for the future. To this point, they have actually done a decent job doing so, as they have Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Isaac Okoro and a handful of other relatively young talents.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: The NBA finally saw the truth about Andre Drummond after all

Andre Drummond has officially succumbed to his empty stats. Say what you want about his rebounds per game stat, but the NBA has finally said: “enough is enough”; Andre Drummond, you are not a starter. The Cavs got lambasted for buying out Drummond, despite the fact that Drummond pushed for the trade and despite the fact that no one wanted to trade for him. Drummond. So they deactivated him. After no trades developed, Drummond was bought out, went to the Lakers, and tanked.
NBABleacher Report

The Biggest NBA Free-Agent Signings Since 2000

NBA free agency is a time to dream. Most players signed will never win a championship or become an MVP-caliber star, but every contract offers the hope of a brighter future. With a little luck, that optimism can become a reality. Since 2000, seven significant free-agent additions—with sign-and-trade transactions included—have gone on to win an NBA championship or win the NBA's MVP award. Steve Nash, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among them.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ Kevin Love drops truth bomb on NBA future after Team USA exit

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love acknowledges that he is no longer the same player he once was, and for him, it’s time to accept that harsh reality. After deciding to leave Team USA due to his recovering calf injury, Love spoke about his current level of play and his future in the NBA amid uncertainties of his role with the Cavs. While he still wants to play basketball, the 32-year-old big man is ready to take a “pivot” in his career and have a lesser role to help a team win.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs overpay for Jarrett Allen but it could’ve been so much worse

The Cavs have agreed on a new deal with Jarrett Allen. Jarrett Allen got paid on Monday. The 23-year-old defensive specialist signed a five-year, $100 million dollar deal with the Cavs, with him starting at $17 million in his first year of the deal and his last year ending at $22 million. It’s a big nut for a guy like Allen, who has yet to prove he can be a difference-maker on a winning team.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Kevin Love gets thrown under the bus by US Men’s team Director

Jerry Colangelo threw Kevin Love of the Cavs under the bus. You won’t find many people defending Cavs‘ forward Kevin Love these days and probably for good reason. He’s single-handily shot himself in the foot with his antics both on and off the court, he’s known to rub teammates the wrong way, and let’s not even talk about his childish reaction of punching seats. His injuries aren’t on him, that’s the nature of the beast, but it has contributed to a decline in play. This isn’t an anomaly, it’s his new normal. So it was all rather perplexing when the Director of the US Men’s team for the Olympics, Jerry Colangelo, not only took him on the team but then cut a scathing interview about Love.
NBAPosted by
AllRaptors

Report: Jarrett Allen, Nerlens Noel Re-Sign With Former Teams

The free agent market for centers appears to be thinning out for the Toronto Raptors. Both Jarrett Allen and Nerlens Noel will reportedly re-sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, respectively, according to multiple reports. Allen, a restricted free agent, will reportedly sign a five-year, $100 million contract...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: The trade market for Kevin Love is nonexistent

Koby Altman may have seriously screwed up with Kevin Love. The Cavs were hoping to move Kevin Love this offseason in a trade. Then reports came out that teams were seriously interested in acquiring Love via a trade, but only if it came with a chip or two like Collin Sexton. With the Cavaliers now looking more and more likely to keep Sexton, the team may not have the pieces needed to move Love. This, despite the fact there are teams who want him.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cavs: Cleveland loses Isaiah Hartenstein but offer deal to Jarrett Allen

The Cavs offered Jarret Allen a new contract the same day Isaiah Hartenstein declined his. The Cavs had an interesting Friday. Early on in the day, Isaiah Hartenstein opted out of his player option for the 2021-2022 season; making him a free agent. The other big talking point for the day, according to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor was that Cleveland officially offered Jarrett Allen, the team’s other center, a qualifying offer.

Comments / 1

Community Policy