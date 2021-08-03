Cavs re-sign Jarrett Allen to five-year, $100 million contract

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavaliers and restricted free agent center Jarrett Allen are in agreement on a five-year, $100M contract, his agents tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

A report earlier today had stated that Cleveland was preparing a $100M offer for Allen. All five years on the new deal will be guaranteed, tweets Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Cleveland traded a first-round pick for Allen in the four-team James Harden blockbuster this past season with the intent of retaining him for years to come. Even after drafting USC big man Evan Mobley with the No. 3 overall pick last Thursday, the Cavs prioritized a new deal for Allen, since the team believes he and Mobley are capable of playing alongside one another.

The Raptors were considered the Cavaliers’ top threat for Allen, but Cleveland wasted no time in negotiating directly with the 23-year-old rather than letting him go out and get an offer sheet.

Allen averaged 13.2 PPG, 9.9 RPG, and 1.4 BPG across 51 contests after the Cavs acquired him. He had been the No. 4 free agent on our top-50 list.