Alysson Felix won her 11th Olympic medal today as part of the US women’s 4×400 relay team. That surpasses the previous record held by track legend Carl Lewis, making Felix the all-time leader in Olympic track and field medals. The US women’s 4×400 meter relay team blew out its closest competition, Poland, by more than three and a half seconds. “For me, I just came out really at peace and wanting to soak it all in,” Felix said. “I think this is a really special team because we’re not 400-meter runners — I don’t consider myself a 400-meter specialist. We all do...