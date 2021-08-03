Cancel
HBO’s Days of Abandonment shelved after Natalie Portman steps down

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Upcoming television film The Days of Abandonment has reportedly been been shelved by HBO.

The television movie, which was based on the novel by Elena Ferrante, was set to star Oscar winner Natalie Portman in the lead role as Tess.

The novel on which it was set to be based focuses on Tess, a woman who abandons her dreams for a domestic home life. Eventually her husband leaves her, forcing her to re-think her life and choices.

Today (Monday August 2), Portman announced her decision to step down to the project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Due to unforeseen personal reasons, Natalie Portman has stepped down from HBO Films’ Days of Abandonment prior to the start of filming”, representatives from HBO told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Unfortunately, the production will not move forward”, it continued. “We are very sorry we won’t be able to bring this beautiful story to the screen with our talented writer-director and cast. We send our sincere thanks to our cast, producers, and crew for all their passion and hard work.”

It is not yet clear what reasons Portman gave; The Independent has reached out to a representative of Portman’s for comment.

The show was first picked up by HBO in April and put into pre-production soon after. Portman was due to star and executive produce the film, with Maggie Bates adapting the script. Other cast members included Rafe Spall and Mary-Louise Parker.

Portman will star alongside Lupita Nyong’o in a new Apple limited series based on Lady in the Lake by Laura Lippman.

The Independent

The Independent

