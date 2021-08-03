Texas Senator Cornyn discusses Aug. 3 shooting

WASHINGTON — On the floor, Monday U.S. Senator John Cornyn of Texas discussed the second anniversary of the August 3, 2019 shooting in El Paso. This shooting was undoubtedly hate in its purest form," Cornyn added. "The shooter was a white supremacist who carried out an act that can only be described as domestic terrorism. Our Hispanic neighbors and friends were purposely targeted and both Texans and Mexicans were killed by this wicked individual. In the face of this pure evil, El Pasoans responded with love.