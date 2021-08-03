Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Heat to acquire Kyle Lowry, re-sign Duncan Robinson

By Luke Adams
Posted by 
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gPkiw_0bFmSxJE00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat will add Kyle Lowry in free agency via a sign-and-trade with the Raptors and will also re-sign Duncan Robinson, as Marc Stein reports (via Twitter). Both deals had been widely expected, and Lowry has confirmed on Twitter that he’s Miami-bound.

Lowry’s new three-year contract with the Heat will be worth approximately $90M, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski (Twitter link). All three years will be fully guaranteed, tweets Anthony Chiang of The Miami Herald.

Robinson, meanwhile, has agreed to a five-year, $90M contract with Miami, his agent Jason Glushon tells Wojnarowski (Twitter link). The deal includes an early termination option after year four.

The Heat have been after Lowry since at least the trade deadline in March. While they were unable to land the six-time All-Star at the time, they’ll add him to the mix now, beating out other rumored suitors such as the Mavericks, Pelicans, and Sixers. The move will unite Lowry with his close friend Jimmy Butler, who is expected to sign a lucrative new contract extension of his own.

While a three-year, $90M investment is a risk for a player who is entering his age-35 season, Lowry has championship experience and is an ideal fit for virtually any team due to his ability to handle the ball, knock down outside shots, and provide strong defense. He averaged 17.2 PPG, 7.3 APG, and 5.3 RPG on .436/.396/.875 in 46 games (34.8 MPG) in his final season as a Raptor.

While the exact terms of the sign-and-trade that will send Lowry to Miami haven’t been reported, the expectation is that the deal will include Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa, with the Raptors perhaps rerouting Dragic elsewhere.

As for Robinson, he’s a career 42.3% shooter from three-point range, which put him in line for a long-term deal in the range of $16-18MM per year — that’s what sharpshooters Joe Harris and Davis Bertans received in free agency a year ago and the 27-year-old Robinson is a little younger than both players.

The Heat still have the mid-level exception at their disposal as they look for additional rotation upgrades around Lowry, Robinson, Butler, and Bam Adebayo.

Comments / 0

Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Heat#Espn#The Miami Herald#Mavericks#Pelicans#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Clippers reportedly 'hopeful' about re-signing Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson is getting a lot of interest on the free-agent market after his strong playoff run, but the Clippers remain "hopeful" about re-signing him, according to Jordan Schultz of ESPN. At 31, Jackson is looking to maximize his earnings, and the Clippers can’t offer more than their $5.9M taxpayer...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Miami Heat Can Create The Real Superteam With Brandon Ingram, Kyle Lowry And Kevin Love

The Miami Heat are a team that went to the Finals during the 2019-20 season, with Jimmy Butler as the star that led them there. It is clear that they have good pieces on the roster, but it seems as though they are a step away from true contention. This year's playoffs showed that, as they were unceremoniously swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who are now in the NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Raptors-Mavericks trade involves Goran Dragic to Dallas

The Toronto Raptors have been known to be one of the best franchises in the NBA over the last several years, winning a title during the 2018-19 season, but they have seemed to take a major step back over the last year or so. Not only did they finish with their worst record since the 2011-12 season this past year, but they also made a very poor decision holding onto Kyle Lowry at the NBA trade deadline during the 2020-21 season.
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency tracker 2021: Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul have options; Kyle Lowry leads unrestricted class

NBA championships are won in June (or July ... or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams will hope to make starting on Aug. 2, when they're officially allowed to start negotiating with players.
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: 3 goals for Kyle Lowry in the 2021-22 season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors looks to pass during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Amalie Arena on January 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Kyle Lowry joined the Miami Heat on day one of free agency. They...
NBAchatsports.com

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry signs with Heat in piece from The Athletic

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 02: Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors in action against the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena on January 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat viewed as frontrunners to sign Kyle Lowry

The Miami Heat are reportedly considered frontrunners to sign veteran point guard Kyle Lowry this offseason. There is going to be a major market for Lowry, as he is one of the best point guards available this offseason. It’s a good sign that Miami is seemingly in the lead right now for his services.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Raptors rumors: Heat sign-and-trade offer for Kyle Lowry revealed

The latest Toronto Raptors rumors have all centered around Kyle Lowry, as the Raptors’ directive to get younger and his own pursuit of a deal that will compensate him well for the next few years has hastened his departure from Canada. Due to his connection with Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat have long been viewed as a potential destination.
NBAchatsports.com

Mavericks rumors: Kyle Lowry expect to land with Heat in sign-and-trade

Dallas Mavericks Kyle Lowry Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks want to upgrade their roster around Luka Doncic this offseason. top target was Kyle Lowry. The veteran point guard would give the Mavs another ball-handler and creator to take the pressure off Luka Doncic. Lowry can play on or off the ball, and the six-time All-Star would give the Mavericks a massive boost on both ends of the floor.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Kyle Lowry says he'll join Heat; Miami signs two starters to extensions

Kyle Lowry has agreed to join the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade agreement with the Toronto Raptors. Lowry, 35, spent nine seasons in Toronto and won the NBA championship in 2019 but evaded a trade at the midseason deadline in February. A six-time NBA All-Star, Lowry posted to Twitter on...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lonzo Ball, Kyle Lowry trades under NBA investigation for tampering

While Kyle Lowry and Lonzo Ball are already members of two different organizations, it appears the NBA will be investigating the sign and trades that saw the respective players join the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls because of potential tampering, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:. Basically, tampering suggests that teams, coaches,...
NBAcbslocal.com

Heat Remake Roster With Reported Kyle Lowry Sign & Trade, P.J. Tucker Signing

(CBSMiami)- After getting swept from the NBA Playoffs in the first round by the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks, the Heat had some decisions to make about the future of the roster. On Tuesday, some answers started to be found as the team made a big move pulling off a sign and trade to add point guard Kyle Lowry from the Toronto Raptors. And, they poached a key member of the Bucks title team in forward P.J. Tucker.
NBAblackchronicle.com

NBA free agency tracker 2021: Chris Paul to re-sign with Suns; Kyle Lowry joins Heat; Knicks add Evan Fournier

NBA championships are won in June (or July … or August), but the foundation is laid almost a year prior during the free agency period. We just saw how offseason signings like Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder helped shape the postseason, and those are the types of moves that teams started to make on Monday, when they were officially allowed to negotiate with players.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Heat pick up Goran Dragic option to prepare for Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade

The Miami Heat have exercised their team option on Goran Dragic, positioning themselves to make a move for Kyle Lowry in 2021 NBA free agency. Pat Riley and the Miami Heat are always looking to make upgrades to their roster. It’s not surprising they’re on the prowl again after they followed up a surprising NBA Finals run in the Orlando bubble with a disappointing first-round sweep.

Comments / 0

Community Policy