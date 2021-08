Now that about 339 million doses of the mRNA vaccines have been administered in the United States under the Emergency Use Authorization of the Food and Drug Administration, and they appear safe and efficacious, why has the agency still not give final licensure or approval? If the conditional authorization is causing people to be hesitant, and preventing institutions such as universities and employers from mandating vaccines, shouldn’t the FDA just give it a stamp of approval? Yes, the FDA must decide soon, but it also must get this right.