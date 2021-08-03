Cancel
Answering some of the most common questions about COVID-19

CBS19
CBS19
The delta variant is leading to an increase in coronavirus cases across the country and here in East Texas. At UT Health, a five-fold increase in positive cases compared to just a few weeks ago.

CBS19 sat down with Dr. Tom Cummins, Chief Medical Officer from UT Health to ask him your most pressing questions. These are his answers.

Q: Why is the Delta variant different from the original virus?

A: "It has mutated in ways that allow it to spread more effectively. So larger viral loads, you know, the so more virus per person."

Q: We are not near herd immunity right now, is another variant possible?

A: "Not only is it possible but it's been identified in Houston already. It's called the Lambda variant. So as long as the virus continues to spread, you will continue to see new variants."

Q: For people who have gotten vaccinated, is it possible they can still get the virus?

A: "Only about .1% of people who've been vaccinated are hospitalized only about 1% or so or even contracting the illness."

For those who've already had COVID-19, should they still get the vaccine?

A: "Absolutely, there's plenty of data to show that you can be re-infected with COVID particularly over time your natural immunity fades.... even if you've had it get vaccinated so that you get the immunity boost."

Q: Is the vaccine safe?

A: "Over 160 million people in the United States have received it with only a very small number of people having significant side effects, or issues with it. And so the numbers are overwhelmingly positive that it's safe."

