Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 18:53:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 915 PM MDT. * At 653 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kinikinik, Rustic, Pingree Park, Chambers Lake, Red Feather Lakes and Pennock Pass. This includes the following additional locations Monument Gulch, Jacks Gulch, Upper Pingree Park Road, Lower Pingree Park Road, Sky Ranch, Gulches along Highway 14 near and above Rustic, Rising water and large debris in the Poudre River, Pingree Hill, Goodell Corner, Bellaire Lake, Crown Point Road, The Upper Poudre Canyon, The Laramie River Road near Chambers Lake, Long Draw Road and Remote areas in the Cameron Peak Wilderness. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
