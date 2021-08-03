Flash Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 13:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Wakefield. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Northampton The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina South central Southampton County in southeastern Virginia * Until 215 PM EDT. * At 127 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Seaboard, or 9 miles southeast of Dahlia, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Boykins around 200 PM EDT. Newsoms around 215 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Severn, Margarettsville, Branchville, Shiloh, Little Texas, Galatia, Capron and Worrell. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN