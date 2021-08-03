Special Weather Statement issued for Lowlands of the Bootheel, Uplands of the Bootheel by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-03 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-02 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lowlands of the Bootheel; Uplands of the Bootheel SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HIDALGO COUNTY UNTIL 700 PM MDT At 637 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4 miles west of Alamo Hueco, moving south at 5 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Antelope Wells, Alamo Hueco, Playas Valley and Hachita Valley.alerts.weather.gov
