New Haven Museum Finds Its Rhythm

Alisa Bowens-Mercado: "I hope, through this display, that it inspires, empowers and encourages people throughout the community." Lucy Gellman Photos. In the wide rotunda of the New Haven Museum, history was unfolding. Through plexiglass, a line of four beer cans caught in the light, their color-blocked and puzzle-piece designs glinting as visitors came in close for a look. A vine wove its way up a clear tap handle. Just inches away, a pair of salsa shoes shimmered. For a moment, it looked like they might come to life and start strutting their way through the museum.