Behind Viral Videos

This Ninja Clone Is Pulling It Off Perfectly

By Cody D. Campbell
Nick Wold is the frontman for American pop rock trio Dreamers and an active part of the TikTok community under the name @dreamersjoinus. He's made several videos about his love of the famous Twitch streamer Ninja, including one where he showed himself imitating the streamer's iconic hair and clothes. In another, he took things to the next level by allegedly getting a tattoo of Ninja on his neck. Now, it seems the situation has escalated even farther.

