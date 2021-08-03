This Ninja Clone Is Pulling It Off Perfectly

Since you were presumably alive and existing this past week, I’m assuming you saw Lil Nas X’s new “Industry Baby” video in which he breaks a bunch of incarcerated gays out of prison and sets the fucking place aflame on his way out. Coming off of the “Montero” clip only a couple months ago, I have to ask: Is there any other pop star working today who does the whole “music video as event” thing as well as he does? I also have to answer: no!