Ford filed for the “Skyline” trademark with the US Patent and Trademark Office on July 12. For decades that name was synonymous with Nissan’s AWD turbocharged Godzilla. While this action only hints at best toward possible future cars, now only Ford can use the name for a car, SUV, or truck. But this could spark a comeback. In the late 1950s, Ford gave the name “Skyliner” to four of its passenger vehicles.