Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Candiace Dillard Shades Gizelle Bryant’s Home As A “Tear Down” & A “Cabin”

By Karolina
Posted by 
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZklq_0bFmPpHd00

When Candiace Dillard Bassett first joined the Real Housewives of Potomac , she was cohabiting with her mother Dorothy Dillard . She was initiated into the group by being mocked to no end for splitting the rent with her mom and living under her roof literally and figuratively. Gizelle Bryant led gang up, as she usually does, but Karen Huger and sidekick Robyn Dixon joined in as well.

Many of the RHOP housewives are in transit and have recently relocated to new homes. Robyn and Juan Dixon are to move into a new home in August. Candiace and husband Chris Bassett sold the townhouse and moved on up to a house exactly within their price range.  As in, at least a million of course. Gizelle was renovating a new home last season and was showing off the “West Wing” addition to Robyn on a recent episode .  Now, in some karmic revelation, Candiace is throwing massive shade on Gizelle’s new digs.

Whatever happened between Gizelle and Candiace for her to go after the home that Gizelle is so proud of?  Well, it happened in the rabbit hole that is social media so enough said.  Gizelle came after Dorothy , and Candiace intervened.  The back-story almost doesn’t matter because this response is everything.

A blogger with the Twitter handle @mcrvin posted a screenshot of Candiace’s message to Gizelle with the caption, “that was a read ngl.”  Here’s what she had to say.  Candiace wrote, “now…..Gizelle…as you attempt to rub your coins together to make a tear down look like a home…a let’s not.”

Well, Candiace isn’t wrong about Gizelle doing a ton of renovation to the house.  It looks great inside but gosh the exterior is odd. Robyn described the “West Wing” addition as two different houses more or less stuck together.  It’s like a two-story area with a bedroom, a closet, and boudoir randomly attached to the rest of the house.  The remote location is questionable too.  As Candiace was quick to mention.

RELATED: Candiace Dillard Implies Karen Huger Only Brought Up Gizelle Bryant’s “Six Feet Under” Comments About Ray Huger For A Storyline On Real Housewives Of Potomac

She continued, “and these lies. Dorothy ain’t say s**t to you.  Stay in your struggle and worry about where you gon live when you $900,000 cabin caves in.”

Candiace has certainly moved on up in the world that she can shade a less than million dollar home.  My my, how the tables have turned.  And Gizelle , the self-proclaimed ringmaster of RHOP, has some competition now if her relationship with Candiace sours.

RELATED: Gizelle Bryant Claims Monique Samuels Is Trying To Destroy Candiace Dillard’s Life

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF GIZELLE’S HOUSE?  IS CANDIACE IN A POSITION TO JUDGE SOMEONE ELSE’S HOME?  WHAT DO YOU THINK GIZELLE SAID TO DOROTHY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Candiace Dillard Shades Gizelle Bryant’s Home As A “Tear Down” & A “Cabin” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
329
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Dixon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Mcrvin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Here's How Robyn Dixon Reacted to the Developments in Gizelle Bryant's Relationship with Jamal

Throughout Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant has been sharing updates on where things stand with Jamal Bryant following their rekindled romance. After they reconciled in 2019, their relationship hit a snag as Season 6 was taking place while they tried to make a long distance relationship work amid the pandemic. Fans have heard from their daughters on the buzzy topic, and now we're hearing from Gizelle's BFF, Robyn Dixon, on the matter.
Personal FinancePosted by
Reality Tea

Gizelle Bryant’s Ex Jamal Bryant Reportedly Owes $700K In Back Taxes; Hit With Federal Tax Lien

And the congregation said… shocking. After being introduced to Pastor Jamal Bryant on Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant’s former spouse never found himself on the receiving end of praise by fans due to his questionable history in the pulpit. The man who spreads the word of God has been accused multiple times of spreading […] The post Gizelle Bryant’s Ex Jamal Bryant Reportedly Owes $700K In Back Taxes; Hit With Federal Tax Lien appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & Videosbravotv.com

Gizelle Bryant Has Proof That the RHOP Ladies Have "Come a Looonnngggg Way"

We've always known The Real Housewives of Potomac ladies are a big deal, and Gizelle Bryant confirmed just that during her recent trip to Los Angeles. In a post on Instagram on August 2, Gizelle shared a photo of her happily posing beneath a billboard in L.A. featuring the cast of the current Season 6 of RHOP, which airs Sundays at 8/7c. "Driving down Sunset Blvd this stopped me DEAD! #RHOP on a BILLBOARD. Jumped out the car and screamed!!" Gizelle gushed in the caption to the post. "Ladies we’ve come a looonnngggg way!"
TV & Videosurbanbellemag.com

Gary With Da Tea Tells Porsha Williams That the RHOA Cast is Raunchy + RHOP is Classy

Bravo wants RHOP to reach the same level of success as RHOA. “Real Housewives of Potomac” received a lot of attention on social media during the previous season. This is due to the fact that Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels had an altercation. This occurred after all the ladies took a trip to a winery. To no surprise, it was a controversial moment. And it wasn’t just the fans picking sides. Even the majority of the cast decided they were Team Candiace or Team Monique. Karen Huger decided to be neutral, but Candiace and some of the other women felt she really sided with Monique.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

RHOP Star Candiace Dillard Responds to Fans Saying She Cries Too Much

Candiace Dillard’s friendship with Karen Huger fell apart. “Real Housewives of Potomac” fans were shocked with Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard had a physical altercation. Before then, it was clear that their friendship was on life support. But no one could have predicted the way things went down. To no surprise, the situation divided the cast. Candiace had support from Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Wendy Osefo. Meanwhile, Karen Huger wanted to remain neutral and Ashley Darby supported Monique.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

Gizelle Bryant Wonders if Wendy Osefo Got Work Done Because of Rumors About Her Husband

Wendy Osefo has an issue with Gizelle Bryant. “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant was forming a friendship with Wendy Osefo last season. However, Wendy isn’t a fan of Gizelle as of now. This is due to the fact that Wendy took issue with Gizelle bringing up a rumor about Eddie Osefo to Ashley Darby. In Wendy’s opinion, Gizelle was just being malicious. And she also thinks that people like Monique Samuels and Karen Huger were right when they accused Gizelle of going after people’s families and marriages.
TV Showsrealitytea.com

Candiace Dillard Was Big Brother Star Azah Awasum’s Pageant Coach

Depending on your reality TV tastes, streaming services, and timezones, Sunday might be a big night in your house! How is a viewer to choose between Real Housewives of Potomac on Bravo and Big Brother on CBS!? Potomac is serving us top tier content, per usual. Meanwhile, Big Brother has mixed the game up by having contestants broken into four teams this season. At least it’s not hide-the-remote-before-Sunday-Night-Football season yet!
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Ashley Darby Was a Golden Goddess in a Silky, Cut-Out Gown

Ashley Darby appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on August 1, and she chose a solid-gold look for her return to the Clubhouse. In her Instagram feed, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member shared a photo of her striking look. Wearing a silky cut-out dress with a high leg slit and a plunging top, the mother of two served golden goddess vibes. Ashley capped off her look with clear heels, hoop earrings, and a shiny medallion necklace.
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Karen Huger Hopes Nicki Minaj Can Host Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion

Is it any wonder that Real Housewives of Potomac has fans in high places? If you’ve been watching, it’s no surprise at all. RHOP has been the franchise that fans were slow to come around to but once they did, came to love. Honestly, it’s one of the best housewives franchises periodt! Both on and […] The post Karen Huger Hopes Nicki Minaj Can Host Real Housewives Of Potomac Reunion appeared first on Reality Tea.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Southern Charm Fans Are Furious With Ashley Jacobs. Here's Why.

Ashley Jacobs may no longer be part of the "Southern Charm" cast, but that isn't stopping her from expressing her opinion about her former co-stars. In a July 12 comment under a fan account's post speaking about former "Southern Charm" stars Naomie Olindo and Metul Shah's breakup, Ashley wrote that she "can't stand" Naomie. Fans instantly defended Naomie, who departed the reality show in 2020 due to a strained relationship with Kathryn Dennis, per Us Weekly. "Wow. You are vile," one fan furiously wrote to Ashley. "Why are you still creeping on your old life?? Hope being a mom makes your more empathetic to other ppls pain!! Focus on your current life girl, stop creeping."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”

When Erika Jayne joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills at the start of season six, she was a welcome addition to the show. Introduced as a friend of Yolanda Foster, Erika is a singer and actress who brought lots of spunk. On top of that, Erika was married to Tom Girardi who was a lawyer involved in the case that inspired the movie, Erin Brockovich. Erika and Tom’s divorce has been a major part of her storyline during season 11. Unfortunately for Erika, the end of her marriage isn’t the only major thing she’s been going through lately. She and Tom are also facing serious legal trouble that has left lots of people calling for her to be removed from the cast. But what exactly has Erika Jayne done? Keep reading to learn why Erika Jayne was fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy