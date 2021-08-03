Candiace Dillard Shades Gizelle Bryant’s Home As A “Tear Down” & A “Cabin”

When Candiace Dillard Bassett first joined the Real Housewives of Potomac , she was cohabiting with her mother Dorothy Dillard . She was initiated into the group by being mocked to no end for splitting the rent with her mom and living under her roof literally and figuratively. Gizelle Bryant led gang up, as she usually does, but Karen Huger and sidekick Robyn Dixon joined in as well.

Many of the RHOP housewives are in transit and have recently relocated to new homes. Robyn and Juan Dixon are to move into a new home in August. Candiace and husband Chris Bassett sold the townhouse and moved on up to a house exactly within their price range. As in, at least a million of course. Gizelle was renovating a new home last season and was showing off the “West Wing” addition to Robyn on a recent episode . Now, in some karmic revelation, Candiace is throwing massive shade on Gizelle’s new digs.

Whatever happened between Gizelle and Candiace for her to go after the home that Gizelle is so proud of? Well, it happened in the rabbit hole that is social media so enough said. Gizelle came after Dorothy , and Candiace intervened. The back-story almost doesn’t matter because this response is everything.

A blogger with the Twitter handle @mcrvin posted a screenshot of Candiace’s message to Gizelle with the caption, “that was a read ngl.” Here’s what she had to say. Candiace wrote, “now…..Gizelle…as you attempt to rub your coins together to make a tear down look like a home…a let’s not.”

Well, Candiace isn’t wrong about Gizelle doing a ton of renovation to the house. It looks great inside but gosh the exterior is odd. Robyn described the “West Wing” addition as two different houses more or less stuck together. It’s like a two-story area with a bedroom, a closet, and boudoir randomly attached to the rest of the house. The remote location is questionable too. As Candiace was quick to mention.

She continued, “and these lies. Dorothy ain’t say s**t to you. Stay in your struggle and worry about where you gon live when you $900,000 cabin caves in.”

Candiace has certainly moved on up in the world that she can shade a less than million dollar home. My my, how the tables have turned. And Gizelle , the self-proclaimed ringmaster of RHOP, has some competition now if her relationship with Candiace sours.

