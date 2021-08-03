Cancel
NBA

San Antonio Spurs add free agents Doug McDermott, Zach Collins

The San Antonio Spurs dipped into the free agency pool Monday, agreeing to contracts with forwards Doug McDermott and Zach Collins, according to multiple reports.

McDermott is set to join the Spurs on a three-year, $42-million deal. ESPN reported that Collins, who can also play center, agreed to a three-year, $22-million deal.

The Spurs’ roster is in flux with DeMar DeRozan expected to test free agency and backcourt sidekick Patty Mills rumored to be in high demand on the open market.

McDermott, 29, should bring a boost to a Spurs roster that finished last in the NBA with 9.9 3-pointers made per game last season. A No. 11 overall draft pick by the Denver Nuggets in 2014, the well-traveled McDermott is a career 40.7 percent 3-point shooter.

In nine seasons, McDermott has averaged 9.0 points in 476 games (43 starts). McDermott averaged a career-high 13.6 points in 66 games (29 starts) this past season with the Indiana Pacers. He has also played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls.

Also Read:
Top NBA free agents of 2021: Kawhi, Chris Paul top list

Collins, 23, has played only 11 games over the past two seasons, and did not play at all in 2020-21, after a series of injuries to his shoulder and ankle. Originally the 10th overall pick in the 2017 draft by Sacramento and traded to Portland on draft night, Collins has averaged 5.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 17.5 minutes per game in 154 games (12 starts) with the Trail Blazers.

Collins was not tendered a qualifying offer by Portland, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

–Field Level Media

Related
NBAPosted by
The Big Lead

Five Worst Early NBA Free Agent Signings

NBA free agency started off with a bang Monday afternoon with a flurry of deals that saw stars and role players gobbling up contracts quickly. As with any major spending spree, bad contracts are going to be signed. That's what we're here to examine. Here are the five worst contracts...
NBAUSA Today

Justise Winslow, Zach Collins listed as potential Rockets free agency targets

Memphis forward Justise Winslow and Portland big man Zach Collins are among the potential free agent options for the Rockets to pursue in August, according to Houston Chronicle beat writer Jonathan Feigen. Winslow and Collins are 25 and 23 years old, respectively. Feigen also lists Chicago center Daniel Theis as...
NBAbleachernation.com

Bulls and Markkanen Reportedly Open to a Sign-and-Trade Deal and Multiple Teams Are Interested

When rumors surfaced at the trade deadline that the Chicago Bulls were open to trading Lauri Markkanen, the writing was on the wall. The 23-year-0ld officially became a restricted free agent on Friday when the organization extended him a qualifying offer. The move came was little more than a formality, as it bought the organization time to get their offseason plans in place and work out a sign-and-trade. Now, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto has provided an update on what those plans might look like for the big man this week.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Rumors: Buddy Hield, Russell Westbrook, And DeMar DeRozan Amongst The Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers will have a lot of work to do going into the new NBA season. Last season's defending NBA Champions got eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns. A big part of why the Lakers fell was because of injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis through the course of the season and the post-season. Clearly, there was no third option to handle the load when the Lakers' dynamic duo were unavailable. And that is what the Lakers will be trying to change this off-season.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Spurs sign-and-trade features Lauri Markkanen to San Antonio

Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic make up a strong Eastern Conference duo for the Chicago Bulls, but this team still seems to be missing some pieces to be a true playoff threat. Making the move to bring in Vucevic at the NBA trade deadline last season was surely a statement move by Chicago, but could also mean the end of Lauri Markkanen’s time with the team.
NBAPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Bulls Upgrade Offense With DeRozan Addition, but Spurs Get Better End of Sign-and-Trade

DeMar DeRozan is trading the River Walk for Lake Michigan. The four-time All-Star agreed to a three-year, $85 million deal with the Bulls on Tuesday. DeRozan is headed to Chicago as part of a sign-and-trade in which the Spurs will acquire Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick, and two future second-round picks. DeRozan, 31, averaged 21.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists a night last season. Let’s grade this deal for both teams.
NBABleacher Report

The Biggest NBA Free-Agent Signings Since 2000

NBA free agency is a time to dream. Most players signed will never win a championship or become an MVP-caliber star, but every contract offers the hope of a brighter future. With a little luck, that optimism can become a reality. Since 2000, seven significant free-agent additions—with sign-and-trade transactions included—have gone on to win an NBA championship or win the NBA's MVP award. Steve Nash, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are among them.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Spurs sign-and-trade features DeMar DeRozan

The Los Angeles Clippers have not accomplished their goal during the first two years of their new regime. That has to change moving forward. We could see some noise coming out of Los Angeles this NBA offseason if they want to shake things up a bit. The Clippers brought Kawhi...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Trade Rumors: San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Turned Down Potential Trade For Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is one of the most talked-about players in the NBA right now when it comes to trade rumors. The 76ers' All-Star has been the subject of heavy criticisms over the last few months after his poor showing during the NBA Playoffs. Despite having a strong performance during the regular season, where he was a strong contender to win the Defensive Player Of The Year, Simmons' time in Philly may be up.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Free Agent Notes: McConnell, McDermott, Theis, DeRozan, Oubre

The Pacers are more likely to retain T.J. McConnell than Doug McDermott in free agency in August, according to J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star (subscription required). Michael suggests that Indiana is likely to re-sign McConnell, but will probably lose McDermott due to his “escalating price tag” following a career year.
NBAprojectspurs.com

San Antonio Spurs: Mavs report could make signing Collins more likely

According to a recent report from Shams Charania of The Athletic (subscription required), the Dallas Mavericks have made re-signing Tim Hardaway Jr. a priority for them this offseason. As Paul Garcia pointed out once the report broke, if that’s the case, it could make it more likely the San Antonio Spurs could poach free John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks.
NBAairalamo.com

San Antonio Spurs: Josh Primo makes these 2 Spurs tradable

In an abrupt turn of events, with several top draft prospects still left on the board, the San Antonio Spurs decided to select Alabama's Josh Primo with the 12th overall pick in the draft. While the pick led to quite a bit of discourse and criticism on social media, we've...
NBAIndy Cornrows

Pacers sign Torrey Craig while Doug McDermott joins the Spurs

On the heels of their four-year, $35 million contract to T.J. McConnell, the Indiana Pacers added Torrey Craig on a two-year, $10 million deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Craig joins the Pacers after spending last season with both the Milwaukee Bucks and later the Phoenix Suns for their NBA Finals...
NBAPosted by
AllTrailBlazers

Report: Zach Collins Signs With Spurs on Big-Money Deal

The good news? Zach Collins is getting paid. The bad news? It seems there was never a chance he could return to the Trail Blazers. Collins signed a three-year, $22 million contract with the San Antonio Spurs in the opening hours of free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. San...
NBACBS Sports

Spurs' Al-Farouq Aminu: Traded to San Antonio

Aminu, along with Thaddeus Young, a future first-round pick and two second-round picks, has been traded to the Spurs from the Bulls in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Aminu arrived in Chicago as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade and exercised his $10.2 million...
NBAourcommunitynow.com

San Antonio Spurs: Updated roster, depth chart after crazy Tuesday

It's safe to say the San Antonio Spurs have finally chosen a solid direction this offseason. After being over-reliant on their veterans last season, GM Brian Wright and the front office have said goodbye to three of them. First, Rudy Gay agreed to a 2-year deal with the Utah Jazz....

