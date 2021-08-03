Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

Cirque du Soleil requiring COVID-19 vaccination before reopening shows

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is requiring all performers and staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Cirque provided the following statement to 13 Action News:

"Health and safety is top priority at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. As we continue to gradually reopen our shows, a series of protocols have been implemented with regard to COVID-19 in order to keep our artists, employees and audiences safe. In alignment with these new policies, Cirque du Soleil will require all show staff, artists and technicians to be fully vaccinated prior to reopening. Given the unique nature of our productions and operations, it is imperative that we embark on this process to maintain the continuity of our operations. Artists and employees that are not vaccinated are required to be tested regularly."

There are 5 Cirque du Soleil shows in Las Vegas, including "Ka," "Michael Jackson's One," "Mystere," "O" and "The Beatles Love."

