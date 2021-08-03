Cancel
Los Angeles Angels recall prospect Jo Adell from Triple-A

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Highly regarded outfield prospect Jo Adell is returning to the Los Angeles Angels after the club recalled him from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

In addition to Adell, the Angels also are recalling right-hander Chris Rodriguez from Salt Lake, in advance of Monday’s road game against the Texas Rangers. Infielders Matt Thaiss and Kean Wong had been optioned to Triple-A following Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.

Adell, 22, struggled in 38 games for the Angels as a rookie in 2020, batting .161 with three home runs and seven RBIs. The former No. 10 overall selection in the 2017 MLB draft was tearing up the Triple-A level this season with a .934 OPS, including 23 home runs and 69 RBIs in 73 games.

MLB top prospects: Tracking latest stats and potential call-up dates

Baseball America considers Adell the Angels’ top power-hitting prospect.

Rodriguez, 23, made his major league debut in April and was 2-0 with a 3.66 ERA in 13 relief appearances with the Angels earlier this season.

Thaiss, 26, has played in just two games with the Angels this season, getting a hit and a walk in seven plate appearances. Wong, 26, was batting .175 in 19 games for the Angels this year.

–Field Level Media

