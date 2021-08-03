Cancel
Cincinnati, OH

Despite COVID-19 transmission rates on the rise, events carry on as normal

By Courtney Francisco
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
COVID-19 transmission rates increased across the Tri-State, according to a map the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released this week.

Twenty four of the 25 counties WCPO covers across Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio were listed as having high or substantial transmission rates Monday. That’s up from 17 last week.

State Representatives from some of the counties with the highest increase in cases said the push now is not mandating masks but convincing more people to get vaccinated.

“The more of us get vaccinated, the less likely it will be that we will continue to have these COVID complications,” said Rep. Bill Seitz, R, Cincinnati.

According to the CDC , 46.6% of Ohioans, 48.7% of people in Indiana and 45.8% of people in Kentucky are fully vaccinated.

At that rate, doctors in Greater Cincinnati do not predict hospitalization numbers as high as they experienced in the Winter surge.

Mercy Health chief medical officer Dr. Stephen Feagins said hospitalizations are around 150 right now in the 14-hospital system of the region.

“When you think about 750, 800 is a peak in terms of our regional number of COVID patients back in February, 100, 150 doesn’t seem as many,” Feagins said. “We were just about 50 a few weeks ago."

Adams County jumped to number one in Ohio for the highest case rate Monday. The Ohio Department of Health says it has 220.2 cases per 100,000 people.

“I know that Adams County has been experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases. I recommend that all citizens work with their healthcare provider to help make the most informed decision for their and their family’s health,” State Representative Brian Baldridge said. “The Adams County Health Department has done good work ensuring that the vaccine is readily available. Additionally, the Adams County Health Department continued their outreach by recently administering vaccines at the County Fair.”

One of Kentucky’s largest state fairs, the Boone County 4-H and Utopia Fair, is happening this week. Boone County is listed as having a high transmission rate, according to the CDC.

“We have a really safe facility,” said board member Sandra Cupps. “We have a lot of acreage here, and people can spread out and be outdoors. We have over 30 hand sanitizer stations. We also have really clean bathrooms. They’re cleaned hourly, if not more.”

Hamilton County, one of Ohio’s largest counties, is sending a team to homes of those who cannot leave to get the shot. You can apply for that service through the Council on Aging . Your age does not matter.

Adams Count Health Department is accepting walk-ins for vaccines Tuesday through Fridays. You can show up as early as 8:30am. It closes at 2:00 pm.

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

