Ryan Murray signs for one year with Colorado Avalanche
One last piece of the Colorado Avalanche’s offseason is complete with the signing of left handed defenseman Ryan Murray to a one-year contract worth $2 million. The former 2012 second overall draft selection by the Columbus Blue Jackets Murray spent seven seasons with the organization before moving on to New Jersey prior to the 2020-21 season where he scored 14 points in 48 games. No doubt Avalanche assistant general manager Chris MacFarland was comfortable with and influential in bringing Murray in on a reasonable contract.www.milehighhockey.com
