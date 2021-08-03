Ryan Murray signs for one year with Colorado Avalanche

Longtime Detroit Red Wings forward Darren Helm signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche in free agency. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports the deal carries a $1M cap hit. Come October, Helm will play his first NHL game outside of the Detroit Red Wings organization. After 14 seasons in Detroit, which included 744 games and a Stanley Cup ring, Helm will depart for Denver for what could be his last season in the NHL. Helm’s dealt with constant injury issues, mainly concussions, throughout his career. He’s still managed to tally over 100 goals and 250 points over the course of his career. Last season was a career-worst for the 34-year-old, however, scoring just eight points in 47 games.