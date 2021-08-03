Cancel
Basketball

Jalen Duren to decide on Friday

By Aaron Gershon
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top-ranked player in the 2022 high school recruiting class and a candidate to likely reclassify to the 2021 class has set his decision date. Consensus top-five recruit Jalen Duren has announced he will make a decision on his basketball future on Friday, August 6th. Back in June, Duren cut...

Penny Hardaway
#Nba G League#Recruiting#Crystal Ball#Nba G League#Nil#Kentucky Wildcats
Basketball
Sports
