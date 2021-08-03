Brothers sentenced for trespassing, killing 2 chickens, duck from Elma residence

Two brothers from East Aurora were sentenced this summer following an incident that took place in December 2019.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Aden Jimerson, 21, and Austin Jimerson, 24, both admitted to trespassing at a residence in Elma on December 26, 2019. The District Attorney's Office says the brothers unlawfully entered a barn on Hemstreet Road and proceeded to steal two chickens and a duck, which were later found dead.

Aden Jimerson and Austin Jimerson both pleaded guilty back in November 2020 to one count of criminal trespass in the third degree, a class B misdemeanor, and one count of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals.

Alden Jimerson was sentenced Monday to six months in jail and was ordered to pay a $175 surcharge, $25 crime victims fee, and a $50 DNA fee.

Austin Jimerson was sentenced to nine months in jail back on June 2. He was also ordered to pay a $175 surcharge, $25 crime victims fee, and a $50 DNA fee.

Additionally, the District Attorney's Office says a final no-contact order of protection was issued by the judge on behalf of the owner.