Atlanta United wants to interview Gonzalo Pineda for head coaching job, report says

By Jeremiah Oshan
sounderatheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta United may finally be ready to make a pragmatic coaching hire and could be turning to the team to which they’re most often compared to do it: the Seattle Sounders. The Athletic’s Sam Stejskal is reporting that Atlanta United is requesting permission to interview Sounders assistant coach Gonzalo Pineda.

