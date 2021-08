Ever since George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, a renewed drive for a change in the way policing works in the United States has been underway. Floyd was accused of using a suspected counterfeit $20 at a convenience store. It was never determined whether Floyd knew the bill that le​​d to his death was fake as he died under the knee of Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck in excess of eight minutes until his last breath.