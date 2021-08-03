Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Prosser – McKeesport

Elizabeth “Betty” Prosser, 89, of McKeesport, died July 30, 2021, at UPMC Mc-Keesport Hospital. Born Nov. 30, 1931, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Anna Levendosky Murawski and wife of the late Duane R. Prosser. Her family always came first. She was a devoted mother of four children and a loving wife to Duane for 61 years. She always was thoughtful and provided for everyone. Her Christian faith was fundamental to her and her family. She loved life to the fullest; gardening, children, cooking, spending time with family and dancing with her husband. She attended Holy Family Grade School, Arsenal High School and graduated from Schenley High School. Before Betty’s marriage, she worked for the H.J. Heinz Company. She is survived by sons, Larry Prosser and Lee (Lisa) Prosser; daughter, Lisa (Max) Moss; grandchildren, Chet Moss, Emily (Josh) Drage, Cari Moss, Tyler Prosser, Matthew Prosser and Macey Prosser. She was also preceded in death by her loving daughter, Linda Prosser; brothers, Chester Murawski, Edward Murawski and Stanley Murawski; and a sister, Helen McClelland. Betty will be truly missed by her family and friends. Family and friends will be received at JAYCOX-JAWORSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Evangelical Free Church, McKeesport. Burial will follow at St. Mary Polish Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.jaycox-jaworskifh.com.