John ‘Dave’ Renk – Monongahela

John “Dave” Renk, 64, of Monongahela, died unexpectedly Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in the Monongahela Valley Hospital. He was born Jan. 18, 1957, in New Eagle, the son of the late John Hearn and Emily Irene Eonta Renk. Dave was Catholic by faith and graduated from Ringgold High School – Monongahela campus in 1975. He retired as a custodian from Ringgold School District after 13 years of employment. He was a member and past president of Arroas Haymakers Association No. 253½ in New Eagle and a member of James C. Ford Post 949 of the American Legion in Dunkirk. Dave was an avid Pittsburgh sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He also enjoyed playing cards, listening to music, going to concerts, especially Yes, and vegetable gardening. He loved Darla’s cooking and spending time with his grandson, Tysson. He is survived by his wife, Darla Eckels Renk, with whom he celebrated 11 years of marriage on May 26, 2021; and their children, Tyler and wife Jennifer and Gavin and Justin Adams; grandson, Tysson; honorary daughter, Sami Jo Burnworth; two sisters, Frances “Kathy” Wood of Hagerstown, Md., and Patricia Martin and husband Charles of Long Branch; two maternal aunts, Mary Uchal and Joanne Hoffman and husband John, all of Canonsburg; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; and his beloved cats, Rocket and Cali. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, with Deacon Alexander Poroda officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Monongahela Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.fryefuneralhome.com.