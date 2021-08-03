Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mecklenburg County, NC

Mecklenburg County employees required to wear masks inside county buildings, verify vaccination status

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qYm1L_0bFmN3E600

Mecklenburg County employees are now required to wear masks inside county buildings and provide their vaccine status to the county, according to Mecklenburg County Manager Diorio.

Employees are not required to get the vaccine but must disclose whether they are vaccinated by Sept. 1. Employees who are unvaccinated will be required to present a negative COVID-19 test result weekly, starting Sept. 7.

The requirement for face coverings inside county buildings applies to all county employees, regardless of vaccination status. Non-vaccinated employees are also required to wear masks or face coverings outdoors on county property, when unable to socially distance.

Face masks aren't required when employees are eating, drinking, or alone in an office or cubicle.

The county says once unvaccinated employees start presenting weekly COVID-19 tests in September, fully vaccinated employees will no longer be required to wear masks inside county buildings.

The move, which went into effect on Aug. 1, comes after Mecklenburg County was identified as having a high rate of transmission of COVID-19, with a positivity rate of 11% as of July 28.

Since the delta variant is known to spread faster compared to earlier strains and some "breakthrough" cases have been reported among vaccinated people, the county saw these measures as ways to keep employees safe.

"Mecklenburg County remains committed to continually evaluate the latest public health data to ensure that County employees are safe and remain flexible as a workforce in the fight against the pandemic and its impact on the community," county leaders said in a news release.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app

Comments / 0

WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Vaccines
Mecklenburg County, NC
Health
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Face Masks#Weather#Smartphone App#Wcnc Charlotte
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Restaurantsallaboutarizonanews.com

Regardless of Vaccination Status McDonald’s Requiring Customers to Wear Masks Inside All US Restaurants

McDonald’s will now require all its customers and staff to wear a mask in its all of their US restaurants, regardless of vaccination status, the company announced on Monday. “McDonald’s asks every customer entering our restaurants to wear a mask or face covering as a safety step based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC),” a statement on McDonald’s website reads.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Atrium Health warns of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health says it's seeing upwards of six times the number of COVID-19 patients coming into the emergency department over the past two months. It comes as the more transmissible delta coronavirus variant continues to be the dominant strain of the virus in both North and South Carolina.
Plainview, TXPlainview Daily Herald

False sense of security partially blamed for uptick in COVID cases

Cases of COVID-19 are rising across Hale County again and lagging vaccination numbers are at least partially to blame. A total of 69 new cases of COVID-19 were reported across the county last week marking the most significant increase the county’s seen in months. The latest numbers released by the...
Charlotte, NCWBTV

55 lawmakers ask N.C. health system leaders to reconsider COVID-19 vaccination mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 50 lawmakers are asking CEOs from major North Carolina health systems to reconsider requirements for all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The 55 NC House Republicans sent a letter Thursday to health system executives in response to their recent decision to require all hospital staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccination in the coming weeks in order to keep their jobs.
Cortland County, NYcortlandvoice.com

Cortland County Health Department urges people to follow CDC mask guidance

Press Release from the Cortland County Health Department. Cortland County COVID-19 positive cases are continuing to increase. This is consistent with our surrounding counties, the state of NY and the country. The Health Department continues to perform isolation and quarantine activities each day to be able to help minimize the spread. In Cortland County, we are seeing a small number of vaccinated individuals who are testing positive and consistent with CDC data-these individuals are not critically ill.

Comments / 0

Community Policy