Disney+ Reveals First Look at Reboot of Classic ABC Show
There's a new teenage doctor in the house, and she's coming to Disney+ before the end of the year. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a reboot of the classic Neil Patrick Harris series Doogie Howser, M.D., introduces Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old wunderkind doctor in Hawaii played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Disney+ shared the first photos from the show with Entertainment Weekly on Monday, ahead of its premiere later this year.popculture.com
