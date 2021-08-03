Cancel
Disney+ Reveals First Look at Reboot of Classic ABC Show

By Daniel S. Levine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a new teenage doctor in the house, and she's coming to Disney+ before the end of the year. Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., a reboot of the classic Neil Patrick Harris series Doogie Howser, M.D., introduces Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old wunderkind doctor in Hawaii played by Peyton Elizabeth Lee. Disney+ shared the first photos from the show with Entertainment Weekly on Monday, ahead of its premiere later this year.

