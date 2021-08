After sporting the No. 20 since 2017, senior safety Brad Hawkins will now wear No. 2 during his fifth and final year as a Wolverine. The No. 2 is obviously special at Michigan because of Charles Woodson, who wore it from 1995-97. Since then, a few players have worn it, mostly on offense — Shea Patterson, Devin Asiasi, Vincent Smith and now Blake Corum just to name a few. But on defense, it's been less common. Just after Woodson left, Cato June wore No. 2 from 1998 until 2002. Immediately after him it was Shawn Crable in the deuce from 2003 to 2007. Then the number went away for a while until Carlo Kemp rocked it from 2016 until last year. Now, it's Hawkins' turn. And no offense to Kemp, but the No. 2 just looks right on a defensive back.