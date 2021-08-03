Tyrese Gibson Shares F9's New Box Office Milestone, Reveals Why The Numbers Mean So Much More This Time
Although we reunited with Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s Dekcard Shaw in 2019 for Hobbs & Shaw, until last month, we hadn’t seen Dominic Toretto and his gang in action since 2017’s The Fate of the Furious. That has finally been rectified, as after previously being scheduled to come out in April 2020, F9 finally hit theaters on June 25. A little over one month later, Tyrese Gibson, who’s been playing Roman Pearce since 2003’s 2 Fast 2 Furious, has sounded off about how pleased he is at the ninth Fast & Furious movie’s box office performance.www.cinemablend.com
