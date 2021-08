To be kind, you must swerve regularly from your path. Focusing on our own concerns and stress can put us in a trance, covering over our natural sensitivity and compassion. One of my favorite quotes is taped on a wall in my office: “To be kind, you must swerve regularly from your path.” I need this reminder. Like so many, when I’m caught up in my busyness, trying to cross things off the list and on my way to somewhere else, I'm not so sensitive to opportunities to be kind. My attention is goal directed, and my heart can be tight.