JaVale McGee, Suns Agree To One-Year, $5M Deal

RealGM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJaVale McGee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns worth $5 million. McGee finished last season with the Denver Nuggets. McGee will give the Suns depth at center behind Deandre Ayton.

