JaVale McGee, Suns Agree To One-Year, $5M Deal

Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul, Phoenix, Michael Jordan, National Basketball Association, New York Knicks. Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Oh Chris Paul, what a season it was for you and the Phoenix Suns. We all fell into a trance while watching the “Point God” dribble circles around defenders before pulling up for mid-range beauties this year. Everything from the impossible shot he hit to snap the New York Knicks’ nine-game winning streak, to the 41-point scoring barrage he catapulted us to the NBA Finals with, it left us Suns fans with nothing but love for Paul.
Comments / 0