Boeing set for re-run of Starliner space capsule test

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Boeing company is about to run another demonstration mission of its new astronaut capsule. The CST-100 Starliner is set to launch from Florida to showcase how it can ferry crews to and from the International Space Station (ISS). It will be the second test flight, and conducted with...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Hermeus: The Startup Promising 3000mph Hypersonic Flight

Atlanta, Georgia-based startup Hermeus has received $60 million in funding from the United States Air Force (USAF) and several venture capital firms. The company wants to develop the world’s first reusable hypersonic aircraft capable of flying at 3,000mph. Hypersonic flight refers to an area of flight where a vehicle travels at a speed of Mach 5 or higher, which is five times faster than the speed of sound.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

DLR Parabolic Flight Experiments for Unfolding in Weightlessness

The 37th parabolic flight campaign of the German Space Agency at DLR took place from July 14 to 24, 2021 from Paderborn airport. Five Braunschweig experiments on unfolding in weightlessness were on board. PADERBORN, Germany (DLR PR) — From sun sails and photovoltaic modules to deployable space wings that have...
Aerospace & DefenseNews Slashdot

US Air Force Invests In Hermeus' Hypersonic Aircraft Development

An anonymous reader quotes a report from Interesting Engineering:. The U.S. Air Force joins a group of venture capital firms in making a $60 million investment in Hermeus, a Georgia-based startup that is striving to make the world's first reusable hypersonic aircraft, a press statement reveals. The new contract, awarded on July 30, sets ambitious objectives for Hermeus, to be accomplished over the next three years. These include the building of three prototypes of the company's Quarterhorse aircraft and the testing of its full-scale reusable hypersonic propulsion system. If all goes to plan, the Quarterhorse passenger aircraft will be capable of flying at a staggering Mach 5 speeds, starting at 3836 mph (6174 km/h). By comparison, NASA's new supersonic jet, the X-59, will fly at Mach 1.5 and reach top speeds of 990 mph.
Posted by
SlashGear

NASA’s X-59 prototype gets closer to flight

There are currently no supersonic commercial passenger aircraft, and aircraft capable of breaking the sound barrier are banned from doing so over most of the United States. The biggest reason why aircraft aren’t allowed to break the sound barrier is noise created. NASA is working on an experimental aircraft called the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology aircraft and has announced that it is entering a stage of its construction where it more closely resembles an actual aircraft.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

Elon Musk shares pictures of Starship preparing to be launched into orbit for first time

SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship spacecraft on an orbital test flight, according to tweets from Elon MuskThe private space company hopes that the Starship represents the future of its missions to space, taking humanity to the Moon and beyond.But first it must undergo a series of tests to ensure it is safe to launch and carry people. SpaceX has built a number of versions of the Starship – all the way up to SN15 – but those have only attempted high-altitude test flights, to altitudes roughly similar to a traditional plane.SpaceX is preparing to jump all the way to...
Aerospace & DefenseNeowin

TWIRL 25: SpaceX getting closer to Starship orbital mission

Before we get onto next weeks launches, it's worth mentioning that SpaceX just took another big step with its Starship rocket yesterday. While no launches were performed as we’ve seen in the last couple of months, the company did finally stack the upper stage, called Starship, to the lower stage dubbed Super Heavy.
Aerospace & DefenseSFGate

Advanced Space Passes Preparatory Test for Pathfinder Mission to the Moon

Advanced Space LLC., a leading commercial space solutions company, is overseeing the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment, or CAPSTONE, a NASA-supported mission to orbit the Moon. CAPSTONE is a small satellite, or CubeSat, that will be the first spacecraft to test a unique, elliptical lunar orbit that will support NASA’s Moon missions under Artemis.
Aerospace & DefenseArs Technica

Starliner delayed again, and its launch window may close soon

For a week leading up the much-anticipated launch of Boeing's Starliner test flight on Tuesday, officials with NASA and the aerospace company said the spacecraft and its Atlas V rocket were ready to go. Their big concern, they said, was weather—with frequent afternoon thunderstorms along Florida's east coast. On Tuesday...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Ingenuity Mars helicopter gearing up for 11th Red Planet flight

NASA's Mars helicopter Ingenuity is getting set for its 11th off-Earth flight, which could happen early Thursday morning (Aug. 5). The 4-pound (1.8 kilograms) Ingenuity landed with the Perseverance rover inside Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18. Six weeks later, the little rotorcraft deployed from Perseverance's belly and began a month-long flight campaign to demonstrate that aerial exploration is feasible on the Red Planet.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Debris-tracking Lasers Could Help To Clear Up Space Junk

A ground-based laser tracking system that could help to stem the accumulation of space debris is being developed in the UK. Devised by start-up company Lumi Space with the support of ESA and the UK Space Agency, the technology has been demonstrated in lab tests to have the potential to pinpoint small objects in orbit with centimetre-level precision.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

ISS National Lab-Sponsored Investigations Ready for Northrop Grumman CRS-16 Flight to Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla., August 6, 2021 (CASIS PR) – A variety of research investigations sponsored by the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory are launching onboard Northrop Grumman’s 16th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the orbiting outpost. The mission will launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia no earlier than August 10, 2021, and a five-minute window for launch begins at 5:56 p.m. EDT.
Aerospace & DefenseBenzinga

Rocket Lab to Launch NASA Funded Commercial Moon Mission From New Zealand

The CAPSTONE mission will be Rocket Lab's first launch to the Moon. Rocket Lab, the leading launch and space systems company, today announced it will launch the CAPSTONE mission to the Moon from Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand from Q4 2021. It will be Rocket Lab's first launch to the Moon. CAPSTONE (the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment) aids NASA's Artemis program, which includes landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon and establishing a long-term presence there.
Cedar Park, TXparabolicarc.com

Firefly to Become the Premier Supplier of Rocket Engines and Spaceflight Components for the Emerging New Space Industry

CEDAR PARK, Texas, August 6, 2021 (Firefly Aerospace PR) – Firefly Aerospace, Inc., a leading provider of economical and dependable launch vehicles, spacecraft, and in-space services, today announced the launch of a new line of business dedicated to supplying rocket engines and other spaceflight components to the emerging New Space industry.
WorldSpaceNews.com

Rocket Lab shifts CAPSTONE launch to New Zealand

WASHINGTON — A NASA smallsat mission to test the orbit that will be used by the lunar Gateway will launch from New Zealand and not Virginia as originally planned. Rocket Lab announced Aug. 6 that it will launch the Cislunar Autonomous Positioning System Technology Operations and Navigation Experiment (CAPSTONE) mission on an Electron rocket from its Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand in the fourth quarter. When Rocket Lab won the NASA contract to launch CAPSTONE in February 2020, it planned to launch the mission from its Launch Complex 2 at Wallops Island, Virginia.
Pasadena, CAScientific American

NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Foiled in First Attempt to Grab Rock for Return to Earth

Editor’s Note (8/6/21): Shortly after this story was published, NASA officials announced that data received from Perseverance suggested that no rock was collected during the rover's initial sampling activity. The Perseverance mission has assembled a response team to evaluate the situation and to plan additional sample collection attempts. This story has been updated to include this new information.

