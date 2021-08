… we spent several hours on Lake Pleasant last Friday and it is a terrific place to hunt wildlife. Usually when I send the photos out you only see the closeups of the critters we hunt and shoot, so I want to share the overall beauty of our hunting grounds. In the foreground we are in shallow water in a little cove near the north central part of the lake. The cove is filled with dead trees coming up out of the water and likewise far up on the shore. Green pastures go back a mile or so to where the larger living trees are and above them are the foothills to the Bradshaw Mountains and above them are the Bradshaw Mountains themselves which rise to more than 7800 feet above sea level … in this photo we are at about 1665′ above sea level so the prominence is about 6200 feet.