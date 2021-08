List & Feature Writer I believe that our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. When 2015 saw an ‘awakening in the Force’ in the form of a trailer for the long-awaited Episode VII, it wasn’t just the internet that was broken – it was the fans too. Han Solo’s “Chewie, we’re home” left millions more excited than ever for a Star Wars movie, which was no surprise given the franchise’s 11-year hiatus following Revenge of the Sith, the final chapter in the prequel trilogy.