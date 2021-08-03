Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics 2021 live updates - Noah Lyles, Erriyon Knighton in 200m final; Athing Mu wins gold; Kevin Durant, USA move on

By Tom Hamilton
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonday night brought us a jam-packed slate of Tokyo Olympic action. First, the A-Team -- the American duo of April Ross and Alix Klineman -- continued its quest for Olympic gold with a 21-19, 21-19 win over Germany in the beach volleyball quarterfinal. Then, Kevin Durant scored 29 points while Damian Lillard had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists as the U.S. men's basketball team beat Spain 95-81 to reach the Olympic semifinals.

www.espn.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Jessica Springsteen
Person
Kenny Bednarek
Person
Chris Nilsen
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Usa Basketball#The A Team#Team Usa#Us Equestrian#Mensah Stock#Theroyallife21#Usatf#Thompson Herah#Jamaican#American Gabby Thomas#Harvard#Sportscenter#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
NCAA
Country
Germany
Related
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
Gainesville, FLWCJB

Noah Lyles claims bronze medal in Olympic men’s 200m race

TOKYO, Japan (WCJB) -American track sprinter Noah Lyles, who spent part of his childhood in Gainesville, won a bronze medal in the men’s 200 meters on Thursday in Toyko, claiming third place in 19.74 seconds. The 24 year-old Lyles came into the race as the favorite and earned his first career Olympic medal.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

US Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles hopes to match his gold-medal winning dad, who watches from Charlotte

Kevin Lyles says he won’t be nervous Wednesday morning at 8:55 a.m., when his oldest son, Noah, tries to win an Olympic gold medal for Team USA. “I’m going to be excited,” said Lyles, who has lived in Charlotte for 16 years. “I might have a few butterflies but Noah has proven himself over and over again, proven that he can manage expectations and manage stress. So I’m not going to be falling apart. I’ll be quiet and watch the race.”
SportsNBC Los Angeles

Canada's De Grasse Upsets Noah Lyles for Olympic 200m Gold

After finishing runner-up to Usain Bolt in the Jamaican legend's final individual race at the 2016 Rio Games, Canadian Andre de Grasse replaced him Wednesday night in Tokyo atop that event podium as the newest men's Olympic 200m champion. The 26-year-old, who won three medals in Rio, closed incredibly well...
NBANew York Post

Kevin Durant leads Team USA into gold-medal game

SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. has owned gold for three straight Olympics, making the middle of the medals platform property of the Americans. The Australians tried everything they could to shove them off. “They hit us with a nice punch,” Kevin Durant said after their men’s Olympic semifinals matchup. “We...
MusicPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter, Jessica, Wins Olympic Medal

Jessica Springsteen, the daughter of rock star Bruce Springsteen, left for the Tokyo Olympics in late July. The 29-year-old equestrian rider was selected for the United States show jumping team. She’s obviously the biggest name on the team thanks to her father’s work in the music industry. However, she didn’t...
SportsNBC Philadelphia

200m World Champion Noah Lyles Cruises Into Olympic Semifinals

American Noah Lyles, the 2019 world champion in the men's 200m and owner of the fastest time in the world in 2021, easily advanced to Wednesday's semifinals. Lyles won the final preliminary heat in a session-best 20.17, taking control of the race out of the turn and conserving energy through the final 30 meters. The top three finishers from each heat advanced, along with the next three fastest times.
NBAchatsports.com

Booker, McGee are Gold Medalists with Team USA behind Kevin Durant’s 29

After winning the Western Conference Championship and coming up short in the Finals, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker finally gets to smile as the final buzzer sounds. Team USA basketball won the Gold Medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Fright night with an 87-82 win over France. Kevin Durant led...
NBANBC Sports

Kevin Durant sparks USA to gold medal win against France

Kevin Durant is a hooper. He just wanted to play. Nobody would have said a word if he chose to sit out the Tokyo Olympics. The man had just battled through an injury-filled, grueling, condensed season, his first back after a ruptured Achilles. He already had two Olympic and one World Championship gold. Going to these COVID-scarred Olympics also meant no family could come with him, it was basically three weeks in a bubble again.

Comments / 2

Community Policy