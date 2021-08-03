Cancel
What the return of Furkan Korkmaz means for the Sixers

By Justin Crosby
phillysportsnetwork.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first move of free agency for the Sixers was re-signing G/F Furkan Korkmaz to a 3-year deal worth $15m. Many thought Korkmaz would walk and sign a deal with another team due to the Sixers being priced out of his market. Shooting is at a premium in the NBA and projections had his value at about 9 million dollars per year. As free agency began, there were reports that Korkmaz and the Cleveland Cavs had mutual interest but ultimately, he returned to the blue and white.

