Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Judge Andrew Napolitano Ousted by Fox News Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

By Ellise Shafer
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Andrew Napolitano, a legal contributor for Fox News, is no longer employed by the network following allegations of sexual harassment. In a complaint filed on Monday, a 27-year-old Fox News associate producer alleged that Napolitano has “sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News.” The plaintiff, whose name is John Fawcett, claims that he reported Napolitano’s misconduct to Fox News’ human resources department but they did not take any immediate action against him.

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Ailes
Person
Larry Kudlow
Person
Lou Dobbs
Person
Gretchen Carlson
Person
Andrew Napolitano
Person
Ed Henry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judge Napolitano#Fox News#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Fox News Settles Harassment Suit From Britt McHenry

Fox News has settled a harassment and retaliation suit filed by on-air contributor Britt McHenry in late 2019. “While Fox News is confident it would have prevailed in the lawsuit, we are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation,” the company said in a statement.
LawPosted by
Daily Herald

Fox employee alleges harassment, discrimination in lawsuit

NEW YORK -- An associate producer on Monday filed a lawsuit against Fox News Network, saying he was discriminated against because of his gender and subjected to unwelcome attention from an on-air personality. John Fawcett, who works on the 'œKudlow" show hosted by Larry Kudlow on Fox Business Network, claims...
POTUSWashington Post

'Did Donald Trump lose?’: A revealing Fox News interview leads to a challenging question for its host

It is an accomplishment to be a Fox News host who is notably more supportive of Donald Trump than his peers, but it’s an accomplishment that Pete Hegseth has attained. During Trump’s presidency, Hegseth was reported to speak with Trump regularly, advocating for a presidential pardon for several service members who were accused or convicted of war crimes, advocacy Trump heeded. Hegseth, who conducted an on-air interview with Trump that overlapped with a campaign rally for the then-president, was at one point rumored to be in the mix for a Cabinet position.
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
EconomyHuffingtonPost

Mike Lindell Gets Fact-Checked Right To His Face, Proposes A Hug

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election conspiracy theories got debunked right to his face during an at-times wild interview with CNN’s Drew Griffin that aired Thursday. Lindell, one of the highest-profile peddlers of ex-President Donald Trump’s election lies, attempted to convince Griffin his baseless claims that Trump actually beat President Joe Biden last year were true.
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Florida StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rep. Matt Gaetz Tells Crowd His Brain Is Affected by ‘the Florida Variant’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told supporters at a campaign event Saturday that the “Florida variant” and “freedom variant” of COVID-19 had infected his brain. Speaking in front of what appeared to be a trailer featuring a life-size image of Donald Trump and the words, “Trump won!” Gaetz said, “You’ve had all the experts say look out for the delta variant or the lambda variant, well next it’ll be the Chi Omega variant or the Pi Kappa Psi variant. I got the Florida variant. I got the freedom variant. It affects the brain. It gets you to think for yourself where you don’t just surrender to the truth that they’re trying to create in corrupt big media.” Though ostensibly a joke, the remark comes on the same day that Florida, Gaetz’s home state and the one he represents, broke its record for most coronavirus cases recorded in a single day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POTUSMSNBC

Why Rand Paul is suddenly having to deal with Donald Trump's ire

This week's Republican primary in Ohio's congressional special election was a relatively crowded affair. Given the partisan leanings of the state's 15th district, locals realized that the winner of the GOP nomination would inevitably end up in Congress, and so plenty of candidates competed for the prize. Not surprisingly, with...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene star in new Lincoln Project ad: ‘Last week in the Republican party’

The Lincoln Project on Wednesday came out with a new advertisement poking fun at Republican leaders such as Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan and Marjorie Taylor Greene. The 98-second video ‘Last week in the Republican Party’ features Congressman Jim Jordan’s interview with Spectrum News where he was questioned about speaking with former president Donald Trump on 6 January.

Comments / 0

Community Policy